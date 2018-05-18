Famous British trumpeter features in Duncan baroque concert

Simon Munday, a busy trumpeter with a worldwide reputation, is coming to the Cowichan Valley. (Submitted)

The final concert of the Cowichan Symphony Society 2017/18 season offers a baroque feast.

On Saturday, May 19 at 7:30 pm. in the Duncan Christian Reformed Church, music lovers will be treated to trumpet playing by one of Great Britain’s finest artists accompanied by the Victoria Baroque orchestra.

Simon Munday is a versatile trumpet player, equally at home on modern and baroque trumpets.

He has performed as a soloist with The Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, The Academy of Ancient Music, Les Arts Florissants, The New London Consort, Gabrieli Consort, Ex Cathedra, and La Serenissima.

He also plays with orchestras in the U.K. and farther afield, including the English Baroque Soloists, the English Concert, Dunedin Consort, St. James’ Baroque, Les Talens Lyriques, the Royal Opera House, London Symphony Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra, Halle, BBC Philharmonic, Rotterdam Philharmonic, Israeli Camerata, Manchester Camerata, English Chamber Orchestra, and the Norwegian Chamber Orchestra.

Munday has given more than performances of the Telemann Concerto in D, with which he will open the rich program of music being offered on Saturday.

He regularly appears in London’s West End, and has also appeared on the big screen in Bright Young Things, DE Lovely, The Duchess and Young Victoria, as well as on TV in Top of the Pops, Songs of Praise and Ant and Dec’s Push the Button.

If you can believe it, Munday’s musical career began with the Salvation Army; he was awarded a scholarship to the Royal College of Music and it was all go from there. Despite his busy schedule, he still finds time to teach as well.

So, it’s pretty special that he’s found time to fit in a trip to the Cowichan Valley.

The complete music program for the concert includes works by Biber, Purcell, Fasch, Heinichen and closes with the Water Music by George Frideric Handel.

There will be a free prelude talk about the show given by Music Teachers of the Valley. This begins at 6:30 p.m. at the church venue.

Tickets at the Cowichan Ticket Centre (250 748-7329) or at the door.