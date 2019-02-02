Exciting lineup this spring at Cowichan Performing Arts Centre

Cabaret series, Joni Mitchell tribute, are just a few of the shows on offer

The Cowichan Performing Arts Centre has unveiled its Spring 2019 line-up and the publication of its new brochure.

Michele Fry, marketing specialist for the Arts and Culture Division, is excited about the offerings.

“Watch for the return of highly anticipated favourite Tom Cochrane with Red Rider on Thursday, March 14. And be sure to catch the award-winning Arts Club Theatre production of Circle Game – Reimagining the music of Joni Mitchell dedicated to the music of one of the greatest musicians in Canadian history on Saturday, March 23,” she said last week.

“The Centre also presents The Bergmann Piano Duo as hosts of our classical music series Noteworthy Concerts. This spring they will perform with cellist Rebecca Wenham on March 24 for a Sunday matinee concert called Cellicious with works from Bach, Bernstein and Britten. And we’ll end the classical music series season with soprano Nadya Blanchette on Monday, April 15 for an evening performance dedicated to Broadway featuring tunes by Cole Porter, Oscar Hammerstein and George Gershwin.”

The second season of the CPAC Cabaret Series will also come to a close with Derina Harvey Band on Thursday, April 25. The series is unique as the stage is transformed into “the coolest place to catch live music with an intimate, speakeasy-style venue with on-stage seating,” Fry says. This particular show will be high-energy, featuring a Celtic rock band best known for their authentic east-coast kitchen party vibe. This is one show you won’t want to miss!

There are also four Met Opera performances broadcast from New York featuring beloved works from the titans of opera. Bizet’s Carmen is an encore presentation on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 9:55 a.m., Donizetti’s La Fille Du Régiment can be seen Saturday, March 2 at 9:55 a.m. Wagner’s Die Walküre broadcasts on Saturday, March 30 at 9:00 a.m and the Met season ends with the emotional Dialogues Des Carmélites on Saturday, May 11 at 9 a.m.

