There will be chocolate in plenty of different forms at the Wine and Chocolate fundraiser on Feb. 3 in Cowichan. (Citizen file)

Enjoy wine, chocolate and music on Feb. 3 in Cowichan

“I am delighted to let you know that our popular Wine and Chocolate Event is back again.”

Ann Mendenhall is calling on all friends of live music to mark Feb. 3 on their calendars.

“I am delighted to let you know that our popular Wine and Chocolate event is back again,” she said.

“On the evening of Feb. 3, starting at 7 p.m., our adult students will share their music, while everyone enjoys wine, chocolate and other delicious refreshments. Yes, we have an abundance of non-alcoholic drinks and non-chocolate delicacies, too.

“This event only happens every second year so don’t miss out. The fundraiser benefits young music students who would not be able to afford lessons without some help,” she said.

Although they gratefully accept any amount, there is a suggested donation of $20 per person or $30 per couple at the door.

Then, “each donor receives a ticket for a glass of Vigneti Zanatta wine. The chocolate, fruit, cheeses and other delicious refreshments are complimentary”.

On top of that, the popular fundraiser features a silent auction, supported by many Valley businesses, organizations and individuals. You’ll find everything from beautiful baskets to concert tickets and offers of music lessons. There will be a table of free music books.

And lively emcee Connie Masson will keep the hilarity coming all evening, while our brave adult students entertain us with their admirable singing and playing of piano, flute, harp and more.

The event takes place at St. Peters (Quamichan) Church Hall, at 5800 Church Rd., just off Maple Bay Road. Check out www.cowichanmusic.com for more information.


lexi.bainas@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Black Panther’ wins top honour at SAG Awards
Next story
Shawn Mendes leads this year’s Juno nominees

Just Posted

Island Health grant enables Nourish Cowichan to extend reach

A $12,500 Community Wellness Grant from Island Health has enabled chef Fatima… Continue reading

Cowichan LMG takes over top spot in Div. 1

Zorich’s brilliant bicycle kick stands up as winner

Capitals cope with coach stuck on sidelines

Whiteford takes reins as Vandekamp serves suspension

Enjoy wine, chocolate and music on Feb. 3 in Cowichan

“I am delighted to let you know that our popular Wine and Chocolate Event is back again.”

Fiddle legend MacIsaac coming to Cowichan Valley in February

Promoters Barely North Entertainment are calling it “This winter’s absolute must-see concert”.

VIDEO: Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allowed eavesdropping

The bug was demonstrated through videos posted online this week

Coming up in Cowichan: Learn about epilepsy; Maple Syrup Festival

Two educational events on epilepsy Vancouver Island University and the Duncan branch… Continue reading

UPDATE: BC SPCA to recommend charges in case involving 27 horses

Last December, 27 neglected horses were seized from a property in Langley.

UBC team to probe why kids find transition to high school stressful

Researchers at UBC’s Depression, Anxiety and Stress Lab are hoping families can help

VIDEO: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

B.C. businesses bracing for health payroll tax impact on jobs

For many small and seasonal employers, it’s another new cost

Black Press Media reporter chosen for prestigious leadership academy

Erin Haluschak to attend the Poynter Institute Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media

B.C.’s licensed medical craft cannabis producers launching co-op

Big marijuana producers struggle to meet demand for legal marijuana

Elderly B.C. man charged after woman hit with hammers

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

Most Read