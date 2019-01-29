Enjoy wine, chocolate and music on Feb. 3 in Cowichan

“I am delighted to let you know that our popular Wine and Chocolate Event is back again.”

There will be chocolate in plenty of different forms at the Wine and Chocolate fundraiser on Feb. 3 in Cowichan. (Citizen file)

Ann Mendenhall is calling on all friends of live music to mark Feb. 3 on their calendars.

“I am delighted to let you know that our popular Wine and Chocolate event is back again,” she said.

“On the evening of Feb. 3, starting at 7 p.m., our adult students will share their music, while everyone enjoys wine, chocolate and other delicious refreshments. Yes, we have an abundance of non-alcoholic drinks and non-chocolate delicacies, too.

“This event only happens every second year so don’t miss out. The fundraiser benefits young music students who would not be able to afford lessons without some help,” she said.

Although they gratefully accept any amount, there is a suggested donation of $20 per person or $30 per couple at the door.

Then, “each donor receives a ticket for a glass of Vigneti Zanatta wine. The chocolate, fruit, cheeses and other delicious refreshments are complimentary”.

On top of that, the popular fundraiser features a silent auction, supported by many Valley businesses, organizations and individuals. You’ll find everything from beautiful baskets to concert tickets and offers of music lessons. There will be a table of free music books.

And lively emcee Connie Masson will keep the hilarity coming all evening, while our brave adult students entertain us with their admirable singing and playing of piano, flute, harp and more.

The event takes place at St. Peters (Quamichan) Church Hall, at 5800 Church Rd., just off Maple Bay Road. Check out www.cowichanmusic.com for more information.



