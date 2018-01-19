For the Duncan Choral Society, a January concert has become a tradition. (Submitted)

Enjoy ‘An Afternoon of Music’ with the Duncan Choral Society

The choir and their guests are ready to whisk your winter blues away

The Duncan Choral Society is offering a break in the midst of a Cowichan Valley winter.

The group’s January concert, An Afternoon of Music, on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 20 could be just the thing to help you dig out from under the grey of January.

Under the direction of Sue Doughty and accompanied by Ruth Williams, the choir has delighted Valley residents with a wide variety of music and this January’s concert will be no different, promises publicist Sarah Horncastle.

Selections from serious to lively will take you on a journey from the Yukon’s snow covered landscape to the African continent.

There are show tunes and folk songs as well as many other favourites.

The choir is often joined by local guests and this time they welcome some of Garth Williams’s violin students. Williams, along with his wife, Ruth, are accomplished music educators and musicians and well known in the Cowichan Valley.

As well, some members of the Anything Goes cast will be singing some selections from their upcoming show.

Sue Doughty has been teaching piano and voice in the Cowichan Valley since moving to Duncan in 1996. She also directs the Arbutus Ridge Music Club as well as serving as the music director at St. John’s Anglican Church.

Doughty is originally from Zimbabwe where she began her music studies before coming to Canada.

One of the songs that the choir will be singing was written by Paul McCartney who said, “I love to hear a choir. I love the humanity…to see the faces of real people devoting themselves to a piece of music. I like the teamwork. It makes me feel optimistic about the human race when I see them cooperating like that.”

The concert will be held at Duncan United Church at 246 Ingram St.

Tickets are $15 adults for adults, $12 for students, with children 12 and under admitted free. Get them from choir members or at the door or call 250-746-2326.


lexi.bainas@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Cowichan’s Medfords take a tuneful trip through the 70s

Just Posted

Shawnigan Lake man faces extradition

Anthony Michael Kubica appears in Vancouver courtroom

VIDEO: Cowichan’s Medfords take a tuneful trip through the 70s

It’s not the Seventies Show you expect, but you’ll be very happy with what you hear

B.C. Summer Games volunteers needed in Cowichan

Organizers need the engergy of about 3,000 volunteers

Search continues for location for women’s shelter

Charles Hoey school no longer an option

Catalyst Paper will fight new punitive duties from U.S.

Forest company says trade decision “unfair”

WATCH: Giant waves smash Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point

Folks made their way to Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point Lighthouse on Thursday, Jan.… Continue reading

Plan your Hometown Hockey weekend

Find your favourites on the Hometown Hockey schedule

Hometown Hockey: Cowichan Capitals events

On Jan. 20 there will be special features during the game for Hometown Hockey

Coming up in Cowichan: Rain workshop, Joseph Mairs Memorial, timely film

Participants are encouraged to bring their roof dimensions

High-end whisky seized in B.C. bar raids

Raids end in seizures at Victoria, Nanaimo and Vancouver whisky joints

Train derails in Northwest B.C.

CN reports no injuries or dangerous goods involved after coal train derailment.

Double-doubles and demonstrations: Employees rally outside Tim Hortons

Protests held in response to Ontario franchise owners cutting employee benefits and breaks

Las Vegas shooter acted alone, exact motive still undetermined: Sheriff

Stephen Paddock was behind the gunfire that killed 58 people including two Canadians

Botox, bomb shelters, and the blues: one year into Trump presidency

A look into life in Washington since Trump’s inauguration

Most Read