Enjoy ‘An Afternoon of Music’ with the Duncan Choral Society

The choir and their guests are ready to whisk your winter blues away

The Duncan Choral Society is offering a break in the midst of a Cowichan Valley winter.

The group’s January concert, An Afternoon of Music, on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 20 could be just the thing to help you dig out from under the grey of January.

Under the direction of Sue Doughty and accompanied by Ruth Williams, the choir has delighted Valley residents with a wide variety of music and this January’s concert will be no different, promises publicist Sarah Horncastle.

Selections from serious to lively will take you on a journey from the Yukon’s snow covered landscape to the African continent.

There are show tunes and folk songs as well as many other favourites.

The choir is often joined by local guests and this time they welcome some of Garth Williams’s violin students. Williams, along with his wife, Ruth, are accomplished music educators and musicians and well known in the Cowichan Valley.

As well, some members of the Anything Goes cast will be singing some selections from their upcoming show.

Sue Doughty has been teaching piano and voice in the Cowichan Valley since moving to Duncan in 1996. She also directs the Arbutus Ridge Music Club as well as serving as the music director at St. John’s Anglican Church.

Doughty is originally from Zimbabwe where she began her music studies before coming to Canada.

One of the songs that the choir will be singing was written by Paul McCartney who said, “I love to hear a choir. I love the humanity…to see the faces of real people devoting themselves to a piece of music. I like the teamwork. It makes me feel optimistic about the human race when I see them cooperating like that.”

The concert will be held at Duncan United Church at 246 Ingram St.

Tickets are $15 adults for adults, $12 for students, with children 12 and under admitted free. Get them from choir members or at the door or call 250-746-2326.



lexi.bainas@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

