Robert Louise Stevenson (Sierra Compton) weaves the tale of Treasure Island for his nephew Lloyd (Denzy James) while a crew of sailors and pirates look on. (Paul Totzke photo)

Enjoy an adventure to ‘Treasure Island’ with QMS

It’s Robert Louis Stevenson’s legendary tale of pirates, buried treasure, and more

Avast me hearties! It’s time for pirates, sword fights, sea voyages, a deserted island, buried treasure and adventure.

Queen Margaret’s School is offering Treasure Island on Feb. 22-24.

Based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tale of young Jim Hawkins’s search for treasure and his tempestuous relationship with infamous pirate Captain Long John Silver, this is a cracking tale and more.

“This version of Treasure Island is unique as it is situated in a classroom and is the telling of a story within a story,” explains director Paul Totzke. “This allows the students to be themselves and someone else as they deliver the script. It is quite engaging and fun.”

Despite a cast that includes students from Grades 7 to 12, Totzke is thrilled with their ability to connect deeply as a team, regardless of their ages.

“Lauren McLeod who portrays the hero Jim Hawkins is only in Grade 7, yet she plays strongly opposite Savannah Meadus in Grade 9 (Captain Long John Silver) and Kira Kier in Grade 12 (Pirate Israel Hands). This group is very special,” he said.

Through the narration of Robert Louis Stevenson and his nephew Lloyd, theatregoers will be taken on an exciting swashbuckling adventure with heroes as well as a cast of pirates and sailors.

Showtime Feb. 22-24 is 6:30 p.m., with a matinee performance on Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. in the Queen Margaret’s School Fine Arts Hall. Tickets are $10 in advance, or at the door (if available). Contact 250-746-4185 or email reception@qms.bc.ca.

Previous story
Review: Shawnigan poet paints mother in words

Just Posted

Enjoy an adventure to ‘Treasure Island’ with QMS

It’s Robert Louis Stevenson’s legendary tale of pirates, buried treasure, and more

Column: Duncan’s Pots & Paraphernalia take home big win

“I’m happy that the little town of Duncan is on the map”

Review: Shawnigan poet paints mother in words

Weston is celebrating the life of her artist mother, Ethel Jarmain

VIDEO: Palsson School collects bottles to fund special music program

It takes effort to fund extras programs at Palsson, but a PAC bottle drive is a real success

Thieves snatch $3,000 tools from Forest Discovery Centre

“The chainsaws and other equipment has BCFDC painted on them”

VIDEO: A little of this and a little of that from around Cowichan Lake

The Cowichan Lake District Seniors Association presents a Sweethearts Dance at the… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Notley uncorks B.C. support for wine ban

In a series of Tweets, the Alberta Premier claims BCers support wine ban

Wife dies 4 days after husband killed in same car crash on Highway 3

Joan McKinnon was taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday, east of Yahk

John Horgan won’t retaliate in pipeline feud with Alberta

B.C. premier calls his counterpart’s wine ban a ‘distraction’ and hopes conflict will cool

Alberta’s wine ban won’t impact Vancouver Island producers

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley’s political spat that has pitted bitumen against sauvignon… Continue reading

One person dead in Campbell River house fire

The male victim is believed to be in his late 60s or early 70s

Optimistic tone in B.C. business community

Concerns registered on housing affordability and tax increases

Most Read

  • Review: Shawnigan poet paints mother in words

    Weston is celebrating the life of her artist mother, Ethel Jarmain

  • Enjoy an adventure to ‘Treasure Island’ with QMS

    It’s Robert Louis Stevenson’s legendary tale of pirates, buried treasure, and more