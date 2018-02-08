Enjoy an adventure to ‘Treasure Island’ with QMS

Avast me hearties! It’s time for pirates, sword fights, sea voyages, a deserted island, buried treasure and adventure.

Queen Margaret’s School is offering Treasure Island on Feb. 22-24.

Based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tale of young Jim Hawkins’s search for treasure and his tempestuous relationship with infamous pirate Captain Long John Silver, this is a cracking tale and more.

“This version of Treasure Island is unique as it is situated in a classroom and is the telling of a story within a story,” explains director Paul Totzke. “This allows the students to be themselves and someone else as they deliver the script. It is quite engaging and fun.”

Despite a cast that includes students from Grades 7 to 12, Totzke is thrilled with their ability to connect deeply as a team, regardless of their ages.

“Lauren McLeod who portrays the hero Jim Hawkins is only in Grade 7, yet she plays strongly opposite Savannah Meadus in Grade 9 (Captain Long John Silver) and Kira Kier in Grade 12 (Pirate Israel Hands). This group is very special,” he said.

Through the narration of Robert Louis Stevenson and his nephew Lloyd, theatregoers will be taken on an exciting swashbuckling adventure with heroes as well as a cast of pirates and sailors.

Showtime Feb. 22-24 is 6:30 p.m., with a matinee performance on Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. in the Queen Margaret’s School Fine Arts Hall. Tickets are $10 in advance, or at the door (if available). Contact 250-746-4185 or email reception@qms.bc.ca.