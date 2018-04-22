They’re fun, they’re talented. They’re Encore! Women’s Choir and they’re celebrating 10 years together with a special concert on April 28. (Submitted)

Encore! Women’s Choir is celebrating their 10th anniversary with a show April 28

It’s been a great decade and they’re happy to share their music with you

Encore Women’s Choir is getting airborne this spring, offering a concert called Wings to celebrate a special time in the group’s history.

http://www.encorewomenschoir.com/uploads/9/3/7/9/9379257/ave_maria_by_guy_forbes_-_april_2015.mp3

According to Beverly Holmes, the choir’s concert manager, “This season marks an incredible 10 years of outstanding musicianship for the award-winning chamber ensemble, Encore! Women’s Choir.

“The choir members are excitedly preparing a lively and nostalgic spring concert. Director Christine Dandy has created a program that will deliver the best of the best: the group’s best-loved songs from their decade together, plus additional pieces that display their talent, dedication, and love of music.

“Over the years, Encore! has explored a wide variety of genres from baroque and romantic styles to popular modern music. The 10th anniversary concert will celebrate their incredible diversity through composers such as Bach and Purcell as well as modern composers such as Eric Whitacre and our own local talent, Deborah Sumner.

“Some songs that have been pulled from concerts past include ‘The Seal Lullaby’ and ‘Stars’, and to round out the concert the energetic African folk song ‘Tue, Tue’, the French Canadian song ‘Alouette’, a gorgeous spiritual ‘Peace Like a River,’ and a modern classical song ‘O My Love’ have been added to Encore!’s eclectic repertoire.

Throw in a comical operatic spoof filled with familiar themes and this concert is sure to have something for everyone,” she says.

Encore! will also delve into their roots and include a duet, a trio, and a sextet, a practice that was common at the beginning of their journey in 2007. The sextet will even include three male singers, something that hasn’t happened since the choir’s first incarnation as the Opus 1 Singers Society.

It all happens Saturday, April 28 at St. Edward’s Church, 2085 Maple Bay Rd. Showtime is 7:30 p.m, doors open at 7 p.m.

Advance tickets are $15; and $5 for children under 12. At the door, you’ll pay $20. Get advance tickets from choir members or at Volume One Books or online at www.encorewomenschoir.com

Previous story
Austin Powers ‘Mini-Me’, Verne Troyer, dies at 49

Just Posted

Encore! Women’s Choir is celebrating their 10th anniversary with a show April 28

It’s been a great decade and they’re happy to share their music with you

Open houses to talk Motorsport expansion

The Circuit has applied to North Cowichan for rezoning to accommodate the expansion

Robert Barron column: Volunteers desperately needed

Robert’s column

David Suzuki column: Kinder Morgan pipeline controversy proves need to shift course

The accident killed all 32 of the tanker’s crew and left an oil slick bigger than Paris

Cancelling licences for deadbeats controversial with readers

“I agree they have to do something but these guys need to get to work.”

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Coming up in Cowichan: Earth Day Weekend, plant sale

Every Wednesday morning a group of 18 volunteer gardeners arrives at Cairnsmore Place

Dix says B.C. remains focused on fighting youth overdoses in wake of teen’s death

Elliot Eurchuk’s parents say he died at his Oak Bay home after taking street drugs

Final week for ALR input

Public consultation process closes April 30

‘When everybody leaves: Counselling key to help Humboldt move on after bus crash

Dealing with life after a tragedy can be the worst part following a loss

Half-naked shooter guns down four, runs away in Nashville Waffle House shooting

Nashville police say they are looking for Travis Reinking in connection with the shooting

Child’s body found in river downstream from where boy went missing during flood

Three-year-old Kaden Young was swept out of his mother’s arms in February

B.C. VIEWS: Eliminating efficiency for farm workers

Don’t worry, NDP says, the B.C. economy’s booming

B.C. student makes short-list for autism advocacy award

Brody Butts honoured for his role as a mentor and self-advocate

Most Read

  • Encore! Women’s Choir is celebrating their 10th anniversary with a show April 28

    It’s been a great decade and they’re happy to share their music with you