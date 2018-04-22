Encore! Women’s Choir is celebrating their 10th anniversary with a show April 28

It’s been a great decade and they’re happy to share their music with you

Encore Women’s Choir is getting airborne this spring, offering a concert called Wings to celebrate a special time in the group’s history.

http://www.encorewomenschoir.com/uploads/9/3/7/9/9379257/ave_maria_by_guy_forbes_-_april_2015.mp3

According to Beverly Holmes, the choir’s concert manager, “This season marks an incredible 10 years of outstanding musicianship for the award-winning chamber ensemble, Encore! Women’s Choir.

“The choir members are excitedly preparing a lively and nostalgic spring concert. Director Christine Dandy has created a program that will deliver the best of the best: the group’s best-loved songs from their decade together, plus additional pieces that display their talent, dedication, and love of music.

“Over the years, Encore! has explored a wide variety of genres from baroque and romantic styles to popular modern music. The 10th anniversary concert will celebrate their incredible diversity through composers such as Bach and Purcell as well as modern composers such as Eric Whitacre and our own local talent, Deborah Sumner.

“Some songs that have been pulled from concerts past include ‘The Seal Lullaby’ and ‘Stars’, and to round out the concert the energetic African folk song ‘Tue, Tue’, the French Canadian song ‘Alouette’, a gorgeous spiritual ‘Peace Like a River,’ and a modern classical song ‘O My Love’ have been added to Encore!’s eclectic repertoire.

Throw in a comical operatic spoof filled with familiar themes and this concert is sure to have something for everyone,” she says.

Encore! will also delve into their roots and include a duet, a trio, and a sextet, a practice that was common at the beginning of their journey in 2007. The sextet will even include three male singers, something that hasn’t happened since the choir’s first incarnation as the Opus 1 Singers Society.

It all happens Saturday, April 28 at St. Edward’s Church, 2085 Maple Bay Rd. Showtime is 7:30 p.m, doors open at 7 p.m.

Advance tickets are $15; and $5 for children under 12. At the door, you’ll pay $20. Get advance tickets from choir members or at Volume One Books or online at www.encorewomenschoir.com