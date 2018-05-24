Singer/ songwriter Lindsay Elzinga’s song, Colours, has been chosen as the official theme song for BC Summer Games 2018. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Elzinga scores with winning song for BC Summer Games

‘Colours’ is a perfect theme for 2018 BC Summer Games

Local singer/songwriter Lindsay Elzinga has brought a new voice to the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games.

After months of hard work and inspiration, she has written and recorded the official song of the Games.

“We are so excited to have our own local talent produce this incredible song,” Jen Woike, president of the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games team, said.

“Lindsay will be performing this original song at the opening ceremonies and other events over the coming months.”

Elzinga, who describes her song as “country-influenced,” is thrilled about her song being chosen.

“Writing this song was putting into words how I feel about this community, and how much the Cowichan Valley has done for me,” Elzinga said, when she sang her composition. “I’m very lucky to have grown up here and I’m so grateful to be given the chance to give back.

“I’ve been in and around Lake Cowichan and Duncan. Jen Woike approached me, and asked about me submitting a song.”

Singer/songwriters sent in their best ideas.

“And they liked mine. It’s about making the colours of your mind come to life.”

Elzinga is now part of a talented and growing group that have penned songs for the Games.

“It has become a tradition of the BC Games to have a song written and performed by a local songwriter,” explains Woike.

“We wanted to continue that tradition in the Cowichan, providing a local voice to this provincial event.”

The Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games will take place at 27 venues throughout the Cowichan region from July 19-22.

More than 3,500 athletes, coaches and officials will take part in these Games, with the average competitor being 14 years old. For more information about the BC Games visit www.bcgames.org.

 

Singer/ songwriter Lindsay Elzinga’s song, ‘Colours’, has been chosen as the official theme song for the 2018 BC Summer Games. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Previous story
Film Review: On Chesil Beach

Just Posted

Elzinga scores with winning song for BC Summer Games

‘Colours’ is a perfect theme for 2018 BC Summer Games

Breakers finish fourth on Island

Kelsey girls soccer team has a bright future

Two people injured in crash on Malahat

Crews have stopped the fuel truck leak but Trans-Canada Highway remains closed

A week after he went missing, family, friends and volunteers continue search for Ben Kilmer

Friends and family are now looking in areas north of Highway 18 and towards Lake Cowichan

Cowichan G’n’Tea fundraiser to raise money for seniors programs

The event features gin tasting of handcrafted spirits by local Stillhead Distillery and tea tasting

Elzinga scores with winning song for BC Summer Games

‘Colours’ is a perfect theme for 2018 BC Summer Games

Coming up in Cowichan: Government, cannabis and food on the agenda

Local Government Awareness Week, May 20-26

Fuel truck crash closes B.C. highway, sends two to hospital

The Trans-Canada Highway on Vancouver Island is expected to be closed until Thursday evening

Media are not an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearing

Ben Makuch challenges Ontario Court of Appeal ruling that he must give materials for stories to RCMP

B.C. launches plan to tackle doctor shortage, emergency room congestion

John Horgan aims to set up regional primary care networks in a ‘team-based’ approach

Vancouver, Squamish pipeline challenges dismissed by court in B.C.

Justice Christopher Grauer ruled the province’s decision to issue the certificate was reasonable

Early learning programs for Indigenous kids get $30M boost

B.C. government to help expand Aboriginal Head Start Association programs with three-year funding

Ferry sailing cancelled after ship’s second officer falls ill

Coastal Inspiration’s 8:15 p.m. sailing to Nanaimo on Tuesday cancelled, passengers to be compensated

B.C. man recounts intense rescue of couple caught in mudslide

Something told Dan Anderson to go back to the scene of a major mudslide on the long weekend.

Most Read