Attendees of the Gala Program Launch Friday pick up some gourmet burgers created by none other than renowned chef Bill Jones. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

Duncan Gala Program Launch gave glimpse of what’s to come for 39 Days of July

“For me, this is like Christmas because I get to hear some great music a bit early.”

Longevity John Falkner, the driving force behind the 39 Days of July festival that kicks off this weekend, was a happy man on Friday night.

“I love Christmas and I really like it when I can open a gift before the big day,” he told the audience gathered for the Burger & Band fundraiser and Gala Schedule Program Launch held in City Square.

“For me, this is like Christmas because I get to hear some great music a bit early.”

Falkner and music lovers are only a few sleeps away from the opening of the 39 Days of July on Friday, June 29 and they were ready to hear some tunes and enjoy some burgers grilled by burger maestro Bill Jones.

Pianist Harry Hull, who entertains most days in front of the Showroom on Station Street, gave the audience a glimpse of what’s to come in the coming month.

With non-stop music from noon until 8 p.m. daily, 39 Days of July is expect to draw hundreds of music fans to Charles Hoey Memorial Park from June 29 to Aug. 6.

The Cowichan Valley Citizen will once again be the sponsor of Blues on Tuesdays.

 

Pianist Harry Hull entertains the crowd at the Gala Program Launch for the 39 Days of July. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

Pianist Harry Hull entertains the crowd at the Gala Program Launch for the 39 Days of July. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

Duncan Mayor Phil Kent snags a gourmet burger created by none other than renowned chef Bill Jones at the Gala Program Launch Friday. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

Duncan Mayor Phil Kent snags a gourmet burger created by none other than renowned chef Bill Jones at the Gala Program Launch Friday. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘This Is Us’ say Adage dancers as they end season with big show

Just Posted

Duncan Gala Program Launch gave glimpse of what’s to come for 39 Days of July

“For me, this is like Christmas because I get to hear some great music a bit early.”

Junior B Thunder clinch first place

Cowichan routs Nanaimo for the fourth time this season

Ladysmith couple ready to relax with $500,000 Lotto Max prize

Willem (Bill) Blokhuizen and Jerri Briggs of Ladysmith are enjoying the feeling… Continue reading

Brentwood College number one in the Cowichan Valley, according to the Fraser Institute

But many question the institute’s methods

VIDEO: ‘This Is Us’ say Adage dancers as they end season with big show

Dancers of all skill levels show what they’ve learned during the year

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

Coroner determines B.C. teen died of toxic shock syndrome while camping

Sara Manitoski died while on school camping trip

Canada asks Japan to clarify adoption stand

The federal government says recent adoptions have followed the process and are consistent with Japanese law

Fundraiser started for B.C. city councillor’s breakfast meetings

It is a tongue-in-cheek effort to defend councillor’s expense record using a GoFundMe page

Developer seeks to overturn Jumbo resort decision

Glacier Resort Ltd seeks to quash ‘not substantially started’ ruling from former cabinet minister

Jogger who crossed U.S. border accidentally a warning to Canadians: expert

Cedella Roman, 19, was detained for two weeks in the United States

B.C. introducing stricter payday-lending law

The new rules go into effect September 1

VIDEO: Horse owned by B.C. breeder wins prestigious Ascot race

Victory for John and Tanya Gunther follows Triple Crown win

VIDEO: Actor victim of alleged racist attack at Alberta McDonald’s

Several racist remarks hurled at Zach Running Coyote by unidentified individual

Most Read

  • Duncan Gala Program Launch gave glimpse of what’s to come for 39 Days of July

    “For me, this is like Christmas because I get to hear some great music a bit early.”