Duncan Gala Program Launch gave glimpse of what’s to come for 39 Days of July

Attendees of the Gala Program Launch Friday pick up some gourmet burgers created by none other than renowned chef Bill Jones. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

Longevity John Falkner, the driving force behind the 39 Days of July festival that kicks off this weekend, was a happy man on Friday night.

“I love Christmas and I really like it when I can open a gift before the big day,” he told the audience gathered for the Burger & Band fundraiser and Gala Schedule Program Launch held in City Square.

“For me, this is like Christmas because I get to hear some great music a bit early.”

Falkner and music lovers are only a few sleeps away from the opening of the 39 Days of July on Friday, June 29 and they were ready to hear some tunes and enjoy some burgers grilled by burger maestro Bill Jones.

Pianist Harry Hull, who entertains most days in front of the Showroom on Station Street, gave the audience a glimpse of what’s to come in the coming month.

With non-stop music from noon until 8 p.m. daily, 39 Days of July is expect to draw hundreds of music fans to Charles Hoey Memorial Park from June 29 to Aug. 6.

The Cowichan Valley Citizen will once again be the sponsor of Blues on Tuesdays.

Pianist Harry Hull entertains the crowd at the Gala Program Launch for the 39 Days of July. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

Duncan Mayor Phil Kent snags a gourmet burger created by none other than renowned chef Bill Jones at the Gala Program Launch Friday. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)