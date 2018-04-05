Here’s a detail of Noticing the Unnoticed by the Valley’s Nan Goodship. (Submitted)

Deadline near for CVAC art show registrations

It’s a popular show and sale so it you want to take part, you have just a couple of days to register

If you are planning to enter the Cowichan Valley Arts Council’s 48th annual Fine Arts Show, don’t forget that it’s time to register.

It’s an exciting event, with a lot of people coming to look at, and buy the works on offer.

Registration in person is available today (Friday, April 6) from noon to 7 p.m. at the Portals gallery in the Island Savings Centre. There are no mail-in registrations, so this is your chance.

Online registration, however, continues until Sunday, April 8 at 8 p.m. Registrations will be taken online at the CVAC website, cowichanvalleyartscouncil.ca

The show is open on a first come, first served basis, up to the total of 160 pieces.

Entrants must be a CVAC member in good standing, pay the show fee of $25 and be at least 16 years of age.

Full details about the show requirements are also available on https://cowichanvalleyartscouncil.ca

Previous story
Renowned Chemainus sculptor crafts amazing pieces

Just Posted

Ladysmith RCMP member nearly hit by fleeing stolen vehicle

Tense moments during routine patrol off Shell Beach Road

Referendum on amalgamation set for June 23

Voters to decide on joining Duncan and North Cowichan

Hird and Tuplin take top honours at CVWC awards

Provincial champs recognized as Most Outstanding Wrestlers

Valley schools send big contingent to basketball Island Seniors Classic

Brentwood, Shawnigan, Cow High all represented

New Duncan overdose prevention site draws public debate

“I think no matter where it is the community will have a negative response.”

Final leg of national missing women inquiry begins in B.C.

More than 100 people set to speak over five days at Richmond hotel

Deadline near for CVAC art show registrations

It’s a popular show and sale so it you want to take part, you have just a couple of days to register

B.C., federal privacy watchdogs to probe possible privacy breaches at Aggregate IQ, Facebook

The Victoria-based tech firm Aggregate IQ is facing accusations it influenced the Brexit vote

B.C. government releases advisory council report on finfish aquaculture

Moratorium on new fish farm tenures will remain while government reviews report’s recommendations

Trump directs troops deployed to border

Trump signed a proclamation directing the deployment of the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border

4 staff members killed in attack at Turkish university

Police say a gunman has killed four people in central Turkey

More support needed for those aging with autism

According to a report individuals with autism need support and resources as they age

Officials call baby’s death and Alberta family’s illness ‘weird’

Investigators look for answers in baby’s death on Alberta First Nation

Do you have what it takes to be Miss BC?

‘It’s one of those adventures in life. Try something, try new things.’

Most Read

  • Deadline near for CVAC art show registrations

    It’s a popular show and sale so it you want to take part, you have just a couple of days to register