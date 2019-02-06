Daponte will be sharing the love on Valentine’s Day in Crofton

Joy of the occasion will be marked by the amazing songstress

Patrons at the Osborne Bay Pub in Crofton who’ve seen and heard Edie Daponte there before absolutely love her. And the feeling’s mutual for the captivating singer from Sidney.

“I really love the people in the community there,” said Daponte in advance of what’s sure to be a spectacular Valentine’s Day show at the venue. “I’ve got lots of hugs and kisses ready for them on Valentine’s Day.”

Daponte packed the place twice in the latter part of 2018 during shows in September and December. By popular demand, she’s back, with some quick work by Berry Music Company’s Patricia Berry to book her for the night before someone else did.

“Patricia, after my last show there, which was a pretty full house, she basically asked me right there on the spot,” Daponte explained. “You know, first come, first served.

“It’s a great place for music.”

Daponte will be joined on stage by (Gentleman) Joey Smith on guitar and bass, Damian Graham on drums and Karel Roessingh on keyboard to form a dynamic quartet to set the mood for a lovefest that follows a love feast from chef Philippe Lavoie.

“I try to provide for the venue and the audience,” said Daponte.

“For Valentine’s, I feel as a quartet we could choose some of those beautiful love songs. I love to sing songs that lift people up – no heartbreak songs.”

There is limited seating for the dinner and show for $60 per person. Reservations are required and tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com or go to www.osbornebaypub.com for more information.

“We promise to bring some joy to the room,” enthused Daponte.

She’s known for wearing fabulous dresses to all her performances and this will be no exception. Her exact choice is being kept under wraps, but “it’s definitely going to be the colour red and pink,” she said.

Daponte is in the midst of another busy stretch of shows. February is all about love, with intimate one-hour jazz vespers to cabaret dinner concerts.

She’s at The Beacon Landing in her hometown of Sidney Saturday, Feb. 9 and then at North Saanich’s St. John’s United Church for jazz vespers Sunday, Feb. 10 before the Crofton show.

Later in the month, Daponte’s hectic schedule continues with a jazz cabaret at the Old Schoolhouse in Qualicum Beach Feb. 22 and back to The Beacon Landing Feb. 23 with Smith on guitar.

That all leads to a CD release party for Daponte’s new album Alegria that she’s very excited about on Friday, March 1 at Hermann’s Jazz Club in Victoria. Alegria, she said, in Portugese and Spanish means ‘joy.’

Daponte’s Under Paris Skies show brings Edith Piaf to life and 2019 dates during September are in Kelowna, Oliver, Vernon, Courtenay, Mission and Vancouver.

Crofton isn’t on the agenda this time, but “you never know” said Daponte about when she’ll appear there again next.