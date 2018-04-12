Daniel Cook & The Radiators headline April coffeehouse

With an open stage and a friendly atmosphere, this event offers great entertainment value

Daniel Cook and The Radiators are the headliners at the April coffeehouse. (Submitted)

On Saturday, April 14 starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Duncan United Church at 246 Ingram St., the monthly coffeehouse organized by the Cowichan Folk Guild is back.

This is one of your best entertainment buys of the month. You can enjoy a great performance by the headline group, Daniel Cook & The Radiators, while also supporting local talent as they show their stuff on an open stage. And all for $10 (or $5 if you’re a CFG member). Kids 13 and under get in free.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with the open stage starting at 7:30 p.m. (Find Kelly for open stage sign-up.)

The big show follows the open stage and for April, the Cowichan Folk Guild is “thrilled to welcome the fabulous Victoria band Daniel Cook & The Radiators as the featured act” at the coffeehouse.

Cook has been delighting Vancouver Island music fans for many years now. His music has been featured on CBC radio and he’s been a fixture as a band leader and accomplished side man on the Island music scene.

Daniel Cook and The Radiators is an original West Coast roots group based in Victoria.

“With Robert Cromwell’s subtle and solid grooves, Ryan Rock’s funk-driven bass, Roger Plant’s ripping lead guitar, and Daniel Cook’s well-crafted song writing, these contagious melodies and timeless stories are blended into a tasty mix of indie-folk, funk and country by these fine fellas, Daniel Cook & The Radiators. We hope you can join us for this month’s coffeehouse. It’s going to be a really fun night of music,” says the folk guild’s Kelly Nakatsuka.