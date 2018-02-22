Cowichan Valley Film Fest starts Saturday at VIU Cowichan Campus

Festival organizers promise eight minutes and 48 seconds of laughter in The Audition, a film in which the protagonist has a frustrating experience before an important audition. (Submitted)

The Cowichan Valley Film Festival hits the screen at VIU’s Cowichan Campus on Saturday, Feb. 24 starting at 6 p.m.

Out of 70 films submitted, 12 short films have been selected to compete for a trophy in their category.

Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for students. There are only 100 seats, so get yours now.

Tickets are available at www.cvff.xyz.

The youth and young adults that are arranging it are mostly first-time organizers, and they are really enthusiastic about it all.

The idea behind the festival is to offer an international film screening at Vancouver Island University to showcase and support short films of aspiring artists, and to encourage and grow the film industry in the Cowichan Valley.

Previous story
VIDEO: Adage Dancers show their skills in Winter Highlights show

Just Posted

Duncan family says care home switched mom’s cat with robot cat

Staff alleged to have said they were taking cat for bath, then replaced her with robotic stuffed toy

VIDEO: Adage Dancers show their skills in Winter Highlights show

With everything from hip hop to ballet, the evening offered something for every taste.

Greyhound gets OK to axe Victoria to Nanaimo service

Transportation minister Claire Trevena promises further investigation

Foot found near Victoria belonged to missing Washington man

No foul play suspected in death of Stanley Okumoto, 79

Greyhound cleared to end routes in northern B.C., Vancouver Island

Company says nine routes have dropped 30% in ridership in last five years

VIDEO: B.C. superfans soak in 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

Trio, including two from the Okanagan, have been cheering on Summerland Olympian Kripps among others in Korea

Coming up in Cowichan: Irrigation; Palestinian children; fun with fungi

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop

Northern B.C. short 121 registered nurses: report

Auditor General says officials need to improve internal management, track effect of new policies

B.C. businesses say new health tax will raise prices for consumers

Province announced that MSP will be gone by 2020

Barnful of ducks die in early morning blaze

The cause of the fire is unknown

B.C. speculation tax applies to out-of-province homeowners

Albertans with Okanagan, Island properties hit, Kootenays could come later

Indigenous elders share history with Ladysmith students

‘Our kids learning their history through elders is nothing that we can find in our textbooks’

It’s quietly business as usual for the E&N

Waiting game continues in quest for direction on service ceased since 2011

Three new judges appointed to B.C. Supreme Court

Two spots filled in Vancouver, one in New Westminster

Most Read