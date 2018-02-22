Cowichan Valley Film Fest starts Saturday at VIU Cowichan Campus

Festival organizers promise eight minutes and 48 seconds of laughter in The Audition, a film in which the protagonist has a frustrating experience before an important audition. (Submitted)

The Cowichan Valley Film Festival hits the screen at VIU’s Cowichan Campus on Saturday, Feb. 24 starting at 6 p.m.

Out of 70 films submitted, 12 short films have been selected to compete for a trophy in their category.

Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for students. There are only 100 seats, so get yours now.

Tickets are available at www.cvff.xyz.

The youth and young adults that are arranging it are mostly first-time organizers, and they are really enthusiastic about it all.

The idea behind the festival is to offer an international film screening at Vancouver Island University to showcase and support short films of aspiring artists, and to encourage and grow the film industry in the Cowichan Valley.