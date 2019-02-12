Mrs. I. Tarlton, Mrs. M. Bruce, and Mrs. M. Robertson are delighted when the Cowichan Music Festival finally gets its beautiful Steinway grand piano in 1963. (Jay Powley photo)

Cowichan Music Festival celebrates 70 years in 2019

With seven decades of success behind it, the festival is still encouraging young Cowichan talent

BY KAROLYN SHERMAN AND BARBARA STONE

The Cowichan Music Festival is celebrating it’s 70th Anniversary in 2019.

It began as a project of the Parent-Teacher Auxiliary in 1949.

Parents, teachers, principals, music and performing arts teachers enthusiastically supported an event to encourage students to reach for a higher standard of learning in their chosen field. The first chairman was Mr. Bill Allester, principal of Duncan Elementary School. Original committee members included Mr. J. Moore, Mr. B. Howard, Mrs. F. Paget, Miss E. Evans, Miss Monk, Mrs. H. Robson, Mrs. Lamonte, Mrs. Joughin and Miss Cowie.

The Cowichan Music Festival began with 50 entries. Participants entered their chosen sessions free while audience members were charged: 15 cents for children and 35 cents for adults.

The sections included Speech Arts, Dance, Piano, Choral, Violin and Instruments.

By 1955 Mayor J.C. Wragg of Duncan and Mayor C. Murison of North Cowichan were speaking about the Music Festival, calling attention to “the important place the event holds in the community”. The entries had grown to 350 and included Speech Arts, Dance, Piano, Choral, Violin and Instruments.

Today, with the addition of Musical Theatre and Bands, there are approximately 900 entries.

In 1963, Vancouver piano adjudicator Phyllis Schuldt noted that students in the piano section of the Cowichan Music Festival were having to play on a “glorified matchbox”.

She offered to return and give a concert to help raise funds to buy a decent piano. The Music Festival committee enthusiastically agreed and through her initiative and contacts the 1923 black Grand D model Steinway piano was purchased from Eaton’s in Vancouver, for $5,000.

In 1988 this piano was refinished in Vancouver and in 2006 the piano was sent to the Steinway Company in New York for a complete refurbishing, at a cost of $25,000.

The Steinway piano now lives in its own environmentally controlled room in the Cowichan Theatre and is lovingly cared for by piano tuner and technician Jim Anderson, of Victoria. Its estimated value is $150,000.

The Cowichan Music Festival is affiliated with Performing Arts B.C. and the Federation of Canadian Music Festivals, which allows the award winning students to advance to a higher level of competition. Over the years many of the students have successfully performed at this level and many have gone on to have careers in the performing arts.

The Cowichan Music Festival is organized and run by an executive committee with help from a large group of volunteers.

Many Valley residents may not know that the Festival has no outside funding and is dependent on entry fees and performance attendance to pay for adjudication costs, theatre costs and rentals.

The executive committee extends a large thank you to individuals, schools, community groups, local government and businesses, churches and service clubs that have played such a significant role in supporting the festival over the last 70 years.

Previous story
B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest film headed for the biggest screens
Next story
WATCH: Frozen 2 trailer revealed

Just Posted

Weather postpones Duncan walk for missing and murdered, but support for families strong

Nasty weather was no match for people who are grieving the loss… Continue reading

Climbing event chalked up as a towering success

Five schools compete in Chalk n’ Choc at Mount Prevost School

Have you seen Raine Cook? Duncan woman missing

Cook was last seen in the Duncan area in the week before Feb. 8.

Cowichan, Sooke, Nanaimo, Victoria, Saanich schools remain closed

Snowfall warning over, Comox, Campbell River, Alberni and Qualicum open

Snow creates chaos for outdoor sports

Soccer and rugby hit hard by nature’s blast

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

Coming up in Cowichan: Garry Oak Marathon is back

Conservation workshop part of Garry Oak Meadow Marathon The Garry Oak Meadow… Continue reading

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Most Read