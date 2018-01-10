All kinds of crazy quizzes pop up online around this time of year. (Submitted)

Column: Pop quizzes and library hits

At this time of year I get lots of messages from my chatty Facebook pals that contain quizzes about who you are, what your fortune will be in the coming year, etc.

Most of these exercises require you to sign in with Facebook, so the idea, I’m sure, is to send advertising your way, but the themes of the quizzes can range from ordinary to pretty wild.

Sure, “What will you accomplish in 2018?” sounds fine but what about “What does your bar fight look like” or “What will be your dress size in 2018?” I’m sure all the fellows out there are just itching to do that one.

Apparently some algorithm can take your posts and decide for you which friend will get pregnant in 2018, which song was written about you, which saint will watch over you in 2018, and, my favourite: “Watch your video about your mafia gang!”

Hmmm. I tend to avoid anything online that asks too many personal questions.

Perhaps I’m smarter than I think.

***

Got a cool post from the Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) listing their most borrowed books of 2017.

Are your favourites on here? You might like to try some of these.

VIRL’s 39 branches circulated more than five million books, DVDs and CDs in 2017, just in case you thought no one uses a library any more.

Top fiction:

1. Night school by Lee Child; 2. Do Not Say We Have Nothing by Madeleine Thien; 3. No man’s land by David Baldacci; 4. Home by Harlan Coben; 5. A Great Reckoning by Louise Penny.

Non-Fiction:

1. Being Mortal by Atul Gawande; 2. The Life-changing Magic of Tidying Up: the Japanese art of decluttering and organizing by Marie Kondo; 3. The Hidden Life of Trees: what they feel, how they communicate: discoveries from a secret world by Peter Wohlleben; 4. The Inconvenient Indian: a curious account of Native people in North America by Thomas King; 5. Forever Painless: lasting relief through gentle movement by Miranda Esmonde-White.

Children’s Books:

1. Double Down by Jeff Kinney; 2. The Wizard’s Wand: the ninth adventure in the Kingdom of Fantasy by Geronimo Stilton; 3. Thea Stilton and the Madagascar Madness by Thea Stilton; 4. Magical Mission by Geronimo Stilton; 5. Tales from a Not-So-Friendly Frenemy by Rachel Renée Russell.

Teen Books

1. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One & Two by J.K. Rowling; 2. The Giver by Lois Lowry; 3. The Fault in Our Stars by John Green; 4. Carve the Mark by Veronica Roth; 5. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs.

DVDs

1. Sully; 2. The Girl on the Train; 3. Florence Foster Jenkins; 4. Jason Bourne; 5. The Accountant

For a complete list of the Top 10 in each category, or to print out the list, go online to http://virl.bc.ca/sites/default/files/documents/News%20Releases/VIRL-Top-10-2017.pdf

Previous story
James Franco’s says allegations he’s heard aren’t accurate

Just Posted

Two Roosevelt elk poached: culprits sought by Conservation officers

Following two incident recently, Conservation officers are asking for the public’s help

Year in Review: Music, tragedy and zoning fights made headlines in 2017

JUNE “We’re going to have a real problem this summer,” said Lake… Continue reading

Editorial: Assessment jump underlines feeling of optimism

In the Town of Lake Cowichan assessments have gone up an average of 22 per cent this year

Special feature: Brent Rayner remembers his dad, missing 10 years

After 10 years of waiting, Rayner family is waiting to hear about human remains discovered recently

Column: Communities should look at more gardening space for public

My garden feels like paradise too: a place where I can grow delicious food fit for a king

Lake Cowichan plans to ‘paint the town red’ to welcome Hometown Hockey to the Valley

Rogers Hometown Hockey events will be centered in Duncan but Lake Cowichan still will join the fun

Fernie residents vote for ice rink, where three workers died, to win $250K in Hockeyville upgrades

Kraft Hockeyville competition allows Canadians to vote for which arena deserves $250,000 in upgrades

Cost coverage of abortion pill doesn’t improve rural access

Ultrasound requirement still a barrier for Agassiz, Harrison, Hope

Save-On-Foods follows Loblaws and offers $25 bread price fixing reward

The company said they had nothing to do with the scandal

B.C. lumber industry applauds Canadian trade action

Canada accuses U.S. of violating international law in many countries

Northern B.C. port breaks records in 2017

Cargo moving through the Prince Rupert Port Authority grew by 26 per cent from 2016 to 2017

Tailored response in Alberta, B.C. for South Asians addicted to opioids

CEO of Punjabi community health group: ‘The silence is deafening in our community around it’

B.C. man still fighting for his life after feds botch mother’s death certificate

Bryan Kupiak says his social insurance number was mistakenly put on his mother’s death certificate

Cash rules tightened for B.C. casinos

Gamblers must report source for buy-ins of $10,000 and up

Most Read