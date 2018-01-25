See the film Crazywise and learn about ways to treat a mental health crisis at this showing. (Submitted)

Column: Music, film and theatre all on tap in February in Cowichan

QMS is presenting Treasure Island

For all you gospel music fans, the Duncan and Victoria Freedom Gospel Choirs are joining voices to present Raining Glory on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Christian Reformed Church on Trunk Road in Duncan.

Directed by Ann Antonides, and accompanied by Tanya Gillespie, these singers perform with gusto and always draw a big crowd of gospel music lovers to their shows.

The guest singer for this concert is Shalema Gantt, president of the Nanaimo African Heritage Society.

Tickets are $15 each. Get them at the door, or from a choir member, or from St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church office or Ten Old Books in Duncan.

***

Tracy, our socially conscious friend with the great films, has chimed in to tell the world about their latest film, Crazywise, which is showing at the Duncan United Church on Thursday, Feb. 8 starting at 7 p.m.

It’s all in aid of exploring “ways of transforming and treating a mental health crisis. Here are lessons learned from those who have successfully navigated psychological crises, and teachings from Indigenous cultures, community support and peer mentorship,” the release says.

Entry is free or by donation.

***

MaRonKa Trio — three super Valley musicians — is offering an afternoon of chamber music Sunday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. at Duncan United Church.

Beethoven’s ‘Horn Sonata’, Ravel’s ‘Alborada del Gracioso’, Debussy’s ‘Violin Sonata’, and Brahms’ ‘Horn Trio’ will be presented by pianist Ron Killian, and violinist Kate Rhodes, with Margaret St. Cyr playing the horn parts.

Entry is by donation.

***

If you enjoyed Laketown Rock in 2017, you can rest assured that the popular new event is coming back this year.

But, we learned from Chance Adams, assistant festival manager for Sunfest Concerts, who popped into Lake Cowichan to present a big cheque to the food bank there, there is one change to 2018’s festival.

“It’s moving to the Canada Day long weekend,” he said. “Then there will be more campers. It’ll kick off summer.”

Last year, the brand new festival was held on the Victoria Day long weekend which, although the traditional opening of the camping season in the Cowichan Lake area, can still include some pretty iffy weather.

Adams said that there will be more news on the Laketown Rock front coming along very soon. Watch this space.

***

Award-winning Valley chanteuse Cari Burdett is hitting the road in February, and is kicking off her Sweet Love tour with a gig at Providence Farm Chapel on Feb. 7.

Recently returned from studying on the big island of Hawaii with Rhiannon and Grammy Award winner, pianist and composer Lawrence Hobgood, Burdett adds drama to her sultry mezzo vocals just in time for this Valentine’s Day tour.

She will be accompanied by guitarist Marc Atkinson, violinist Meredith Bates, multi-instrumentalist Adrian Dolan and bass player John Lee for these exciting performances.

Tickets are $20 in advance from https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/cari-burdett-live-in-the-chapel-tickets-41809226522

***

In a note rolled down the hill to us from Queen Margaret’s School, we learn that QMS is presenting Treasure Island from Feb. 22-24.

“You-ho-ho! Treasure Island is a stunning yarn of piracy on the tropical seas. At the centre of it all are Jim Hawkins, a 14-year-old boy who longs for adventure, and the infamous Long John Silver, who is a complex study of good and evil, perhaps the most famous hero villain of all time,” says the notification.

The show will hit the stage in two evening performances starting at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 23, followed by a 2 p.m. matinee starting at 2 p.m. on Feb. 24, all in the Fine Arts Hall.

Get your $10 seats through reception@qms.bc.ca and get ready for fun.


lexi.bainas@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Elton John announces retirement, final tour

Just Posted

New hospital prompts planning sessions for Cowichan neighbourhood

First meeting set for Jan. 31

Column: Music, film and theatre all on tap in February in Cowichan

QMS is presenting Treasure Island

Island’s top swimmers to pack Cowichan Aquatic Centre

The Duncan Stingrays host the Vancouver Island Short Course Championships

Column Dig In: Gardening starts now, even though it’s January

As soon as this latest hurricane lifts I’m going to start digging

VIDEO: Meet little Winnifred: Cowichan Lake’s 2018 New Year’s Baby

She arrived early, but everyone was thrilled at the Rittenhouse home at the Lake when she showed up

VIDEO: Jamboree Day a great success at Cowichan Lake arena

Lake Cowichan minor hockey, and its friends, families, and supporters are out in force for jamboree

Two Edmonton women charged with attempted murder in child abuse case

Edmonton police thank a tip from a babysitter for alerting them to this investigation

TSB blames optical illusion for plane crash

TSB blames optical illusion and unsecured cargo for 2016 fatal plane crash near Prince George

B.C. father dies after accident at Richmond trampoline facility

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit when he sustained serious injuries

RCMP say Needles, B.C. shooting a murder-suicide

Deaths shocked the small Arrow Lakes community at Christmas

Trump aides questioned in Russia probe, Trump may be up soon

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned for hours in the special counsel’s Russia investigation

Elton John announces retirement, final tour

Elton John announces final tour with stops in Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec City, Montreal

Plane ‘too heavy:’ Plane crash victims file class-action lawsuit

Passengers in the Fond du Lac crash in northern Saskatchewan file class-action lawsuit

Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair honoured at Rideau Hall

Canadian soccer great Christine Sinclair was invested as an officer of the Order of Canada by Governor General Julie Payette

Most Read

  • Elton John announces retirement, final tour

    Elton John announces final tour with stops in Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec City, Montreal

  • Column: Music, film and theatre all on tap in February in Cowichan

    QMS is presenting Treasure Island