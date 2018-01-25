Column: Music, film and theatre all on tap in February in Cowichan

See the film Crazywise and learn about ways to treat a mental health crisis at this showing. (Submitted)

For all you gospel music fans, the Duncan and Victoria Freedom Gospel Choirs are joining voices to present Raining Glory on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Christian Reformed Church on Trunk Road in Duncan.

Directed by Ann Antonides, and accompanied by Tanya Gillespie, these singers perform with gusto and always draw a big crowd of gospel music lovers to their shows.

The guest singer for this concert is Shalema Gantt, president of the Nanaimo African Heritage Society.

Tickets are $15 each. Get them at the door, or from a choir member, or from St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church office or Ten Old Books in Duncan.

***

Tracy, our socially conscious friend with the great films, has chimed in to tell the world about their latest film, Crazywise, which is showing at the Duncan United Church on Thursday, Feb. 8 starting at 7 p.m.

It’s all in aid of exploring “ways of transforming and treating a mental health crisis. Here are lessons learned from those who have successfully navigated psychological crises, and teachings from Indigenous cultures, community support and peer mentorship,” the release says.

Entry is free or by donation.

***

MaRonKa Trio — three super Valley musicians — is offering an afternoon of chamber music Sunday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. at Duncan United Church.

Beethoven’s ‘Horn Sonata’, Ravel’s ‘Alborada del Gracioso’, Debussy’s ‘Violin Sonata’, and Brahms’ ‘Horn Trio’ will be presented by pianist Ron Killian, and violinist Kate Rhodes, with Margaret St. Cyr playing the horn parts.

Entry is by donation.

***

If you enjoyed Laketown Rock in 2017, you can rest assured that the popular new event is coming back this year.

But, we learned from Chance Adams, assistant festival manager for Sunfest Concerts, who popped into Lake Cowichan to present a big cheque to the food bank there, there is one change to 2018’s festival.

“It’s moving to the Canada Day long weekend,” he said. “Then there will be more campers. It’ll kick off summer.”

Last year, the brand new festival was held on the Victoria Day long weekend which, although the traditional opening of the camping season in the Cowichan Lake area, can still include some pretty iffy weather.

Adams said that there will be more news on the Laketown Rock front coming along very soon. Watch this space.

***

Award-winning Valley chanteuse Cari Burdett is hitting the road in February, and is kicking off her Sweet Love tour with a gig at Providence Farm Chapel on Feb. 7.

Recently returned from studying on the big island of Hawaii with Rhiannon and Grammy Award winner, pianist and composer Lawrence Hobgood, Burdett adds drama to her sultry mezzo vocals just in time for this Valentine’s Day tour.

She will be accompanied by guitarist Marc Atkinson, violinist Meredith Bates, multi-instrumentalist Adrian Dolan and bass player John Lee for these exciting performances.

Tickets are $20 in advance from https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/cari-burdett-live-in-the-chapel-tickets-41809226522

***

In a note rolled down the hill to us from Queen Margaret’s School, we learn that QMS is presenting Treasure Island from Feb. 22-24.

“You-ho-ho! Treasure Island is a stunning yarn of piracy on the tropical seas. At the centre of it all are Jim Hawkins, a 14-year-old boy who longs for adventure, and the infamous Long John Silver, who is a complex study of good and evil, perhaps the most famous hero villain of all time,” says the notification.

The show will hit the stage in two evening performances starting at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 23, followed by a 2 p.m. matinee starting at 2 p.m. on Feb. 24, all in the Fine Arts Hall.

Get your $10 seats through reception@qms.bc.ca and get ready for fun.



