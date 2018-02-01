Column: Karaoke, classical and ‘The Bachelor’

I’ve mentioned before that I get some pretty wild emails, in my persona as A&E writer.

Last week, one arrived with the title “Canada is the international breeding ground for U.S. Bachelor contestants”.

Talk about grabbing my attention.

I knew we were a breeding ground for great hockey players, top comedians, glamorous models, and super singer songwriters, authors, blah, blah, blah but this was Something Important!

In a Report sent to me by Kylie Fitch of cabletv.com I learned that not only are Canadian girls, especially Albertans, frequent contestants on the show, but despite the fact that Laurens seem to be proliferating, the name Christina is the most common on The Bachelor by a good margin.

However, the Report has more to share.

“The real dark horse in the competition is the name Sarah, which was among the top five most common names on the show. In fact, a Sarah won in seasons 7 and 8! That makes Sarah the most common name among the winners of the show—every Sarah that made it to the finals went on to win. Go, Sarah!”

Now you know.

Check out the report on http://www.cabletv.com/blog/do-laurens-win-the-bachelor/

***

Do you love to sing?

The Old Firehouse Wine Bar in Duncan is hosting Karaoke Night with their friends from Red Arrow Brewing Company.

So, from 9 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Feb. 3, you can become Downtown Brown and show’em all what you’re made of. So start practising now, even if it’s only in the shower.

***

Ann Mendenhall is telling friends of live classical music that there’s been a change for the Chemainus Classical Concert on Sunday, Feb. 4 starting at 2 p.m.

Pianist Antoine Joubert has hurt his hand so the Chopin Etudes are out, and in their place is London Rush with soprano Eve Daniell and accompanist Rykie Avenant presenting a program that includes Quilter, Richard Strauss, Mozart, Barber, Glière and more.

Daniell now lives in the U.K., and has sung in Proms, and, for Canada’s 150th celebration last July, she was even invited to sing for the Queen.

If you have already purchased a ticket to hear Joubert, Mendenhall hopes you will find this afternoon of song just as exciting. For ticket information, please visit www.ChemainusClassicalConcerts.ca or phone Eleanor at 250-748-8383.

***

And, for anyone who still has bottles or cans left over from the holidays, don’t forget that a Bottle Drive is being held until Feb. 5 to raise money for the Duncan Showroom’s project to buy a permanent location.

Singer/songwriter Schayde Dame is leading the effort. She says, “Hey! So my favourite venue needs help. The Duncan and Island music community needs this place for so many reasons! This place is by far one of the best places for people of all ages to come and express themselves through music and friends. I’m doing this bottle drive to help keep the Showroom open. So, if you have any cans or bottles that you can donate I will pick them up or meet you for them. Your contribution is muchly appreciated,” she says. Check her out on the Facebook page Duncan Showroom Bottle Drive.

***

Steps Ahead Studio from South Cowican has been invited to perform at the Dancestreams Dance Odyssey coming to Nanaimo’s Port Theatre on Saturday, February 3.

Each year, the company brings together more than 200 top young dancers from dance studios from Victoria to the north Island, presenting a wide array of dance styles in Odyssey now considered one of the Island’s dance events of the season. These talented teens come together just one day per week for an intensive six-hour rehearsal sessions, working with some of Canada’s top professional artists and choreographers. This year, they worked with Julianne Chapple, Constance Cooke, Gioconda Barbuto and will work with Alison Denham in February.

Premiering on Feb. 3 are the pieces by Gioconda Barbuto of Montreal and Constance Cooke of Victoria.

This year’s Odyssey performance includes 20 Island schools including Steps Ahead from the Cowichan area. Tickets are available at the Port Theatre box office. Presentation of bursaries will take place at the 7:15 pre-show.

***

Song & Surf Music Festival [Feb. 9-11 in Port Renfrew] has announced its 2018 lineup featuring: Band of Rascals, The Pack AD, and more.

The festival, one of B.C.’s premier winter music festivals, according to publicist Emmalee Brunt, combines Canadian art, music, and culture while working with the local community.

Hosted throughout the picturesque town of Port Renfrew, this festival features multiple venues, within easy walking or biking distance from each other. Attendees may book accommodation around town or stay at a variety of campsites with shuttle service transporting guests to and from the festival.

You’ll also hear K+LAB, Bear Witness, Dirty Radio, Tank Gyal, Frase, Def3, JP Maurice, Bendy’s Beach Boogie, Johny Gr4ves, Mt. Doyle, Murge’s Vinyl Voyage, Vince Vaccaro, Laura Mitic, Familiar Wild, Ruairi Lazers, Stinging Belle, Quarterback, Electric Sex Panther, Mike Hann & Tyler Harvey, Dylan Stone, Fintan O’Brien, Ocie Elliott, Yeezy Yee, Taquito Jalapeno, GI Blunt.

Check out www.songandsurf.com for more information.

Got a show coming up? Know of a cool entertainment story? Contact Arts and Entertainment editor Lexi Bainas at 250-748-2666 or lexi.bainas@cowichanvalleycitizen.com