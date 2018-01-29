Mbira Spirit bring their unique brand of country and western to the Duncan Showroom tonight. (Submitted)

Column: Country, alt-country and improv on the way in Cowichan

Sure to shake off those winter blues.

Amy Matamba passed along a message to say that tonight (Wednesday, Jan. 31), Mbira Spirt, surely the Cowichan Valley’s most unusual country and western group, are playing the Duncan Showroom starting at 7:30 p.m.

Chris Andres is joining them, too, so if you’ve never kicked up your heels to their surprising beat, this could be a great time. Sure to shake off those winter blues.

Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door.

Can’t make it? Tune in for the Live Show on Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCqAa7Kp-HNFRMn8K7024mhg/live

***

Also tonight (Jan. 31) join the Mercury Players for their Second First Improv Night on the Fifth Wednesday of the Month.

Confused? The Merc’s Rien Vesseur assures me it’s a great night out.

This time, with the help of Gregg Perry, experienced drama teacher, and Sylvia Swift, professional stage manager, improv will really be in the air.

It all starts at the Mercury Theatre on Brae Road in Duncan at 7 p.m.

There’s no entry fee to watch the proceedings, but active participants must be members of the group.

Individual membership for a whole year (with one evening left after this one): $15, couples membership $25, family membership $30.

You can fill out the form and pay the fee when you get there. Exceptions are made for those in financial hardship, according to Vesseur.

***

Wildwood, featuring the alt-country sounds of Tanyss Nixi and Dave Johnston, are playing Live in the Chapel at Providence Farm on Friday, Feb. 2 starting at 7:30 p.m.

Barely North Entertainment says they’re excited about hosting the gig.

“Looking for a sound track for your next heartache, or maybe your last shot at redemption? What happens when two fireballs of many a barroom stage collide?” they ask, urging you to come out and hear music that is “tender and true”.

Tickets are $20 each. Preorder through https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/wildwood-live-in-the-chapel-tickets-41911048073 or get them there.

