Column: Connie Kaldor, Robbie Burns and more headed to Cowichan

Last minute notice of two great acts at the Duncan Showroom tonight

Last minute notice of two great acts at the Duncan Showroom tonight (Wednesday, Jan. 17) and tomorrow.

Tonight, Longevity John Falkner has snagged Daniel Champagne, a stellar acoustic guitarist from Australia, now living in Nashville when not touring the world. Tickets for this one are $30 at the door. You can finish this later. Get moving and get those tickets.

And (drum roll) on Thursday, Jan. 19, Connie Kaldor makes a welcome return to the Showroom. This Valley favourite is a Juno award winner and a Canadian icon and all that, but she earned her honours by being a great performer. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. You know you want one. It’s a small venue and will sell out quickly. So why are you still here? Book ‘em, Dano!

***

Derek Crawford has leaned over the back fence to remind us all that once again, the Cowichan Pipers and Drummers are hosting a Robbie Burns Dinner at the Duncan Ramada on the Jan. 27.

The Cowichan Pipers and Drummers Society will be hosting their 19th Annual Robert Burns Celebration. Doors open at 5 p.m. and program begins at 6 p.m. Emcee Peter Leckie will direct the ceremony: entrance of the Haggis Party (pipers, sword-, haggis-, and scotch-bearers).

Burns’ Address to the Haggis will be performed by Richard Nichol. A traditional Scottish dinner, with haggis, of course, follows. In addition to toasts, there will be a salute to the memory of Robbie Burns by David Robertson.

The highlight of the event will be a performance of the Cowichan Pipes and Drums, as well as the Kathy White Highland Dancers. This celebration of the birthday of Scotland’s favorite poet is the Cowichan Pipes and Drums’ premier fundraising event of the year and they’re also holding a silent auction. For tickets ($45 for adults, $25 for under 16 years) contact Bev Braithwaite at baldymtn@shaw.ca or any band member.

***

Do you work hard and play hard? Are you looking for a great way to enjoy the August long weekend? Why not volunteer at Sunfest?

Erin Richards from Sunfest passed along a note saying they are collecting names now.

“We are looking for fun, friendly, and hard-working people to join our team. Enjoy flexible shifts, free camping, and tickets to the party of the summer,” she says.

After attending Sunfests going way back to the earliest days, we can attest that the volunteers really help make the festival a special event for everyone.

Volunteer applications are now available from sunfestconcerts.com. Go get ‘em.

***

Irwin Killiam has great news for all of us from the Cowichan Musical Society.

“We finalized our decision for our show in 2019! It will be Fiddler on the Roof! It will be the 10-year anniversary from when we last did the show and it was our biggest success. We also are researching some exciting shows for the next few years and they are Mama Mia, Les Mis, Chicago, Phantom of the Opera, Legally Blonde, Miss Saigon, Urinetown, and Spamalot,” she said last Saturday.



lexi.bainas@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

