The Welcome Club stand proudly in front of their banner at Cowichan Secondary School. (submitted)

Club’s banner offers warm welcome at Cowichan Secondary

It’s hung above the inner door in the main lobby of the school on James Street

They’re out to make certain everyone gets a Warmland welcome at Cowichan Secondary School.

They’re the members of the Welcome Club and now they’ve got a sign to show how successful they’ve been.

It’s hung above the inner door in the main lobby of the school on James Street, offering a welcome in many languages to all who enter the building.

Christine Fagan, group supervisor, says the Welcome Club involves a partnership between CSS and the Cowichan Intercultural Society.

“It’s a safe place where kids can come together to play games, meet friends, and just basically hang out. It runs Monday and Wednesday at lunch [during the school year], usually in one of the classrooms,” she said.

“One of the activities we worked hard on was the school Welcome Banner. It was awesome to see so many kids pop by the art room to help paint it.”

