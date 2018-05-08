Chemainus tenor performs music of three knights

Lavigne opens Island tour in Comox Friday, with Chemainus shows on May 12

Ken Lavigne concludes an Island tour with two shows in Chemainus May 12. (Photo submitted)

And now for something completely different from Ken Lavigne.

The famous Chemainus singer is embarking on an Island tour that begins Friday in Comox and culminates with two shows in Chemainus on May 12.

It’s billed as Three Knights with a Tenor and features the music of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney.

“It’s all new stuff for me,” conceded Lavigne in terms of performing this type of music.

“I’m sort of the Classical guy. Generally, I stay to the well-worn lines pretty well. I know my audience well. I don’t want to betray that by going too far outside the lines.”

But he obviously knows the work of these artists well and is looking forward to giving it his own personal inimitable touch.

“I’m listening to those tracks and those songs for years and years,” Lavigne said. “They’re such stellar artists and their marks are indelible. They’re etched into everyone’s psyche.”

Expect the playlist to include such favourites as Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, McCartney’s Lady Madonna and Blackbird and other both well-known and not-so-well known selections from the three artists plus mash-ups of several songs.

“Essentially, what I want is people to leave the theatre feeling uplifted and they’ve heard their favourite songs,” noted Lavigne.

Rehearsals have been going well, he added. “I’m smiling. This is fantastic and so much fun.”

Accompanying Lavigne for the Chemainus shows are Dave Lieffertz on keyboards and piano, violinist Llowyn Ball, Casey Ryder on guitar and bass, and percussionist James Birkett. There will be slight variations to the musician line-up at the various tour stops.

After opening in Comox, the tour shifts to Port Alberni Saturday, Campbell River May 3, Parksville May 6, Sidney May 7, Victoria May 11 and Saturday, May 12 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. at the Chemainus United Church. Tickets are $30 in advance at 49th Parallel Grocery stores in Chemainus, Ladysmith and Duncan, and $35 at the door.

Information and ticket outlets are also available at kenlavigne.com.

A portion of the proceeds from the Chemainus shows will go to the Chemainus United Church “to help out the good works they do in the town,” according to Lavigne.

“It’s wonderful to be on the Island to be doing this tour,” he added.

Lavigne recently returned from a tour to China with his band and 50 members of the Vancouver Island Choir.

“It was such a wonderful trip,” he said.

“I was really fortunate. I happened to be at the right place at the right time. They were looking for singers to come over and tour.”