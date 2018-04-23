Check out ‘Kim’s Convenience’ to cash in on family humour

Originally a play and then a TV show, immigrant story features much more in store

Daughter Janet (Agnes Tong) listens in to the conversation between her parents Appa (Jimmy Yi) and Umma (Susan Hanson) in the Chemainus Theatre production of Kim’s Convenience. (Photo by Don Bodger)

There’s plenty of laughs in store and relatable family incidents during Kim’s Convenience at the Chemainus Theatre, April 27 through May 26.

Stocking shelves and selling goods to customers aside, it’s a story about life, relationships and interaction regardless of ethnicity.

Much of the hilarity revolves around the ethnicity, with phrases often lost in language translation and taking on a whole new meaning. But it’s not all fun and games, with the human elements of sentimentality and social commentary also being prevalent.

Kim’s Convenience is a play that took seven long years to write by Ins Choi, who also directed and acted in the debut production during the 2011 Toronto Fringe Festival. It burst into widespread prominence as a CBC TV series in recent years and became an instant Canadian classic.

The Chemainus Theatre show stars Jimmy Yi as Appa, the fiery, funny and proud owner of the convenience store in Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood; wife Umma (Susan Hanson), who brings a quiet warmth to her role; Agnes Tong as daughter Janet; John Han as son Jung; and Michael Clarke playing an array of four different characters.

Although the story utilizes Korean culture and language for some of the jokes, one could easily change the specifics and it would apply to a family from any ethnic community. The challenges of conflict between generations and navigating a changing society are universal.

Kim’s Convenience breaks through boundaries and explores some conventional truths in a way that brings the powerful combination of both laughter and learning to the audience.

“This immigrant story is told with honesty, heartache and lots of laughs,” noted director Mark DuMez. “I have been struck by how strong and universal a new work of theatre it is and how the life of this tiny corner store resonates across Canada.

“The themes of the prodigal and faithful children, the parents who stand between two cultures and the reconciling of dreams have leaped off the page with a cast that is ready for anything.”

“I’ve known the story for quite some time,” said Tong, a Vancouver actress making her debut at the Chemainus Theatre. “I did audition for the TV show as well.”

With her character Janet being Canadian born, “she has a different set of perspectives than her parents,” Tong added.

She’s made it a point to bring her own persona to the role of Janet within the context of the play.

“As an actor, I don’t like to watch too many performances of the same roles,” noted Tong. “I like to approach it with fresh eyes.”

She’s been having a great time in rehearsals with the talented cast and admits it’s hard to “corpse” or maintain a straight face to not break into laughter during some scenes.

“It’s a comedy, but with a lot of heart,” Tong summed up.

“You are guaranteed to have a great time. There’s something for all ages and ethnicities.”

Tong will begin a completely different life role this summer when she gets married.

Clarke is coming off a run of eight shows as Sam Cooke in SoulKing at the Osborne Bay Pub in Crofton and is back at the Chemainus Theatre after appearing in Rock Legends last summer. He’s Mr. Versatility in Kim’s Convenience, appearing as Rich, Mr. Lee, Mike and Alex.

“It’s great,” he said. “The actors I’m working with are amazing.”

Clarke knows of the original play and TV series, but has never seen it which he feels is a good thing.

“I don’t have any pre-cognitive recollections of what the show is,” he said.

“Now I know I’m not being influenced by anything before.”

Tickets for Kim’s Convenience are available by calling 1-800-565-7738 or online at www.chemainustheatre.ca.