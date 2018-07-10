Celebrated choir from Down Under sings in downtown Duncan

Presented by Encore!, this group from Australia will be a treat for the ears

Echology Choir from Australia via the Kathaumixw Choral Festival will perform in Duncan July 12. (Submitted)

Cowichan Valley residents have a rare opportunity to experience a superb, multi-award winning mixed choir from Australia in a single performance on Thursday, July 12.

The Echology choir, which hails from the University of Newcastle in Australia, is made up of staff, students and community members who love to sing and perform.

They will present an interesting and challenging repertoire, according to their local sponsors, the Encore! Women’s Choir.

Echology, with numerous achievements to their credit, both national and international, have released eight CDs and have performed in many of the world’s great cities and venues.

The choir is visiting in Duncan after competing in the Kathaumixw Choral Festival in Powell River.

Kathaumixw is a five-day choral festival that occurs every two years in Powell River.

It brings together up to 1,200 singers, and features some of the world’s finest choirs, soloists and directors in concerts, workshops, common song singing and vocal competition.

In other words, for those who love choral music, it’s a feast for the senses.

It is also a breeding ground for international talent and innovation and is considered to be on par with many top European choral festivals. Internationally renowned choirs, soloists and orchestras are featured, along with a distinguished, international jury. The festival has been presented for over three decades and has steadily grown to include more international participants. The word Kathaumixw means “a gathering together of different peoples”, and this festival is truly international, with music being the common language. The musical energy created during the festival invigorates all who participate and attend.

Echology will be performing at Duncan United Church, 246 Ingram St. on July 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be obtained at the door and are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.