Carlow Rush wins Duncan Has Talent dance competition

As Duncan Has Talent wound up its first week on Friday, July 6, with the finals of the dance competition, hip hop dancer, Carlow Rush, 16, emerged at the winner.

He took home $300 for first place, presented by the Duncan Lions Club and the Sassy Lion Thrift Store.

This event always draws a big crowd to enjoy the results that two days of mentorship and advice have made in a group of talented young dancers.

Longtime DHT judge Laura Cardriver was joined this year by two dancers: Vance Driver, a DHT alumni, whose talent has been winning national and international notice, and Daria Seeliger. They carefully observed each of the two numbers presented by the five finalists but made no comments at all until the end, except to say the five chosen for the final had all worked hard and tried to incorporate the advice they’d been given in ensuing performances.

Second place in the dance category and $200 went to Luca Beddell, who, the judges said, had responded to the judges urgings to show more versatility by suprising them with an entirely new number for the final day.

Third place and $100 was won by Lily Killam, who presented a modern dance followed by a tap number.

Brittany Behan-Millard and Kaydence Winter also took part in the final, displaying a lot of talent for the judges and the crowd, but as the judges pointed out, there are only three prizes.

Duncan Has Talent continues with the cover tunes/show tunes category this week.

The final in that group takes place tonight, (Friday, July 13), starting at 5 p.m.

Hip hop whiz Carlow Rush, takes first place in the dance category of Duncan Has Talent at Charles Hoey Park. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Second place in the Duncan Has Talent dance competition goes to Luca Keddell, who showed a combination of athleticism and grace in her two numbers. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Second place in the Duncan Has Talent dance competition goes to Luca Keddell, who wowed the judges during the three day event. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Second place in the Duncan Has Talent dance competition goes to Luca Keddell, who showed a combination of athleticism and grace July 6 at The 39 Days of July. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Lily Killam, third place winner, presents an artistic dance on the grass for the judges at Duncan Has Talent. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Lily Killam finishes her presentation with a tap dance number, to demonstrate what she can do. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

At Charles Hoey Park, the crowd gets a really close up experience during Duncan Has Talent, as Lily Killam gives it her all. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Brittany Behan-Millard presents a graceful tap dance as her second choice in Duncan Has Talent on July 6. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Leaping in the air, Brittany Behan-Millard demonstrates that dancing takes athleticism, too, during her presentation in the dance category of Duncan Has Talent. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

At age 10, Kaydence Winter shows tons of potential, and is already can tell a story with her dancing. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Kaydence Winter opens the well-attended dance competition at Duncan Has Talent on Friday July 6, with a polished tap number. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

