This photo of The Fabulous Sisters from Season 1 of ‘World of Dance’ shows the excitement generated on the event. (Submitted)

Carlow Rush and Jacksun Fryer will compete on NBC’s ‘World of Dance’ Feb. 26

With a dancer from the Cowichan Valley and one from Nanaimo, Island fans will be glued to the TV

Cowichan’s Carlow Rush and Nanaimo’s Jacksun Fryer are competing on NBC’s World of Dance as Funkanometry later this month.

The series’ first episode is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 26, on whatever channel your cable provider uses for NBC.

“We don’t know what will be shown,” Fryer said, as we caught the duo in rehearsal at Carlson School of Dance studios on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 27.

The dancers have known for a while that they would be on the show. They’re going to be competing in the Under 18 group of soloists, duos, and trios in a mixed style, mainly hip hop and popping.

“We went to Los Angeles in April of last year,” Rush said. “And we were at a local event there. We knew the people, so they let us perform our duo and it went pretty well, I guess. Anyway, someone came up to our choreographer, AJ, and said we should audition. A couple of months passed and then we tried out for it.”

Fryer interjected, “The audition was in Vancouver.”

Rush then explained, “There were auditions in Chicago, New York, Vancouver, L.A.”

They made it through that audition and had to give the show information about themselves as well.

“We knew in the summer of last year that we were going. I remember AJ called me and said, ‘Dude, you’re on World of Dance!’”

Fryer dances out of Vibrant Studio in Nanaimo. He’s been dancing for nine years.

“I also take classes at Vibrant. That’s where I met Jacksun. Obviously my local studio is Carlson School of Dance,” Rush said, adding that he’s been taking classes for six years. He’s now teaching at Carlson’s as well.

“They got to be a duo because they always ended up competing head to head at various events. With their showmanship and similar style, and friends said: You should be a duo” and they became Funkanometry. You can follow them on Instagram at @funkanometry_ ,@carlowrush, and @jacksunfryer.

