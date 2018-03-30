Vancouver Island Vixens are the newest burlesque troupe to take to Island stages. See them Saturday at the Duncan Showroom. (Submitted)

Burlesque is back at the Duncan Showroom this Saturday

C’mon along and see what all the excitement is about as the Vixens take the Showroom stage

There’s nothing like an old fashioned burlesque show to get those pulses racing.

Vancouver Island Vixens, the Island’s newest burlesque troupe, is coming to the Duncan Showroom on Saturday, March 31 for a pair of shows, the first at 5:30 p.m. and the second, late-night offering, from 8:30 to 11 p.m.

According to the Showroom’s owner and impresario, Longevity John Falkner, “These seven sultry ladies will lure you into the depths of classic burlesque.”

Similar shows always attract an appreciative audience, so slide on into town for some Saturday night fun.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

Previous story
VIDEO: Eric Church leads a star-studded lineup at Sunfest Country Music Festival
Next story
Review: ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ boasts stellar performances

Just Posted

Review: ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ boasts stellar performances

Jerry Lee, Elvis, Johnny, and Carl are back to tell about a magical day at Sun Records

Burlesque is back at the Duncan Showroom this Saturday

C’mon along and see what all the excitement is about as the Vixens take the Showroom stage

Province announces more than $900K new cash for school maintenance in Cowichan

Province offers $2.86 million to SD79

VIDEO: Tsets’uw Suwa’lum games provide opportunity

Whitecaps, CFL star inspire young athletes

Cowichan woman takes home big Women’s Institute prize

The Adelaide Hunter Hoodless Award is presented to a member who has shown outstanding leadership

VIDEO: Eric Church leads a star-studded lineup at Sunfest Country Music Festival

There’s lot to like in a jam-packed lineup at Sunfest this August.

Cowichan Coffee Time: Awards all around

Dave Ferguson recently won a national award for his contribution within the fire service.

Coming up in Cowichan: Cancer Society canvassers take to the street

Roxanne Caldwell from Duncan knows the devastating impact cancer has on Canadians.

Breastfeeding photo challenges stigmas, highlights hurdles

The Facebook photo of Serah Small breastfeeding her eight-week-old in an arena change room had drawn more than 1,000 likes and 500 shares by Thursday morning.

IOC president meets North Korean leader Kim

The two had a 30-minute formal meeting followed by 45 minutes of casual discussions while watching a football match

Emergency goalie called into NHL action

Scott Foster is an accountant during the day and a rec league goaltender at night, but he played in an NHL game Thursday night

Cancer leading cause of death for firefighters, B.C. study finds

University of Fraser Valley researchers looked at 10 years of data tracking firefighter injuries

Elderly man went missing on a BC Ferries vessel Thursday night

Delta Police release a statement asking for public assistance

Widow of Orlando gunman acquitted in nightclub shooting

Prosecutors had argued Salman and her husband scouted out potential targets together

Most Read