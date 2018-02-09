Broadway to big bands on tap in Crofton in February

Check out the Osborne Bay pub on Sunday afternoon’s for Pat’s House of Jazz

Ryan Oliver brings his Juno-nominated talents to Pat’s House of Jazz at the Osborne Bay pub on Feb. 25. (Submitted)

Pat’s House of Jazz, now in its sixth year, is back with more great jazz.

And it’s a whole month full of shows, starting at 2 p.m. each Sunday at the Osborne Bay Pub in Crofton.

Unless mentioned otherwise, tickets are $15 each. Show time is 2 p.m.

Next up, is A Valentine’s Tribute to Broadway on Feb. 11 offering the chance for romance.

This show, which garnered great reviews at a sold-out show at The Roxy on Gabriola Island, was put together by Gabriola’s Roger Christie and Nanaimo’s versatile keyboardist Marty Steele.

Expect faves from The Wizard of Oz, Showboat, Phantom of the Opera, Guys & Dolls, Oklahoma, My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof and some charming chat as well.

Christie will regale you with anecdotes about life growing up with his “madcap, eccentric folks” and his escapes into song and real Broadway shows — until his voice suddenly changed during an NBC audition.

“Think Woody Allen’s Radio Days,” says Steele, a musical leader/arranger and keyboardist, who will be joined by Larry Miller on woodwinds. “Together we can create a full orchestral sound.”

Steele says their aim is to honour Broadway musicals that contributed so much to the jazz tradition.

Table reservations are recommended for this show. Call 250-324-2245. Tables will be held until 30 minutes before showtime.

• On Feb. 18, it’s time for the NMA Big Band. Tickets for this show are $20. The 18-piece NMA Big Band is always a crowd pleaser. This tight, versatile band, now in its 51st year, combines the full-throated, soulful jazz vocals of Sydney Needham with the impressive talents of Vancouver Island University professors, music students, alumni and local professionals.Table reservations are also recommended for this popular band. Call 250-324-2245. Tables will be held until 30 minutes before showtime.

• By Feb. 25, you’ll enjoy Ryan Oliver Juno-nominated tenor sax.

Oliver has performed as leader and sideman at major jazz clubs and festivals across Canada and the United States as well as the famed Montreax Jazz Festival in Switzerland. And that’s just for starters.