Brenda’s Brats lost in space as they present ‘Blast Off!’

Join this fun-loving choir for a pair of shows at Pioneer Square’s theatre in Mill Bay

Brenda’s Brats include members with plenty of musical theatre savvy so their shows are always a visual as well as aural treat. (Submitted)

If Star Wars has you in an out-of-space frame of mind, get ready to Blast Off! with Brenda’s Brats choir as they prepare to launch their annual spring choral concert Saturday, April 21.

This enthusiastic and energetic bunch, many of whom have musical theatre experience, are offering a blend of contemporary and traditional choral pieces, plus small ensemble and solo performances featuring their talented members.

They are presenting two shows on the same day — at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. — at Pioneer Square Mall lower level theatre.

The choir will be singing everything under the sun in this once in a ‘Blue Moon’ performance.

Join the astronauts as they lift off, defy gravity and sing universal songs of the galaxy such as ‘Earth Song’, ‘Space Oddity’ and ‘Skyfall’. It really is out of this world.

From experiences with past shows, music lovers who’ve never heard them before will love this community favourite. Fans already know.

Not only do they schedule two shows so everyone can come, but there’s plenty of free parking and refreshments are served.

Advance tickets are $17 available at Valley Vines to Wines located at Frayne Centre, Mill Bay (TCH, next to Serious Coffee) or $20 at the door. You may also email eartraining@shaw.ca or phone 250-743-7866 for more information.

Brenda’s Brats is a Mill Bay-based adult community choir under the direction of Brenda Braaten. The choir’s mandate is to provide bursaries to help interested youth become involved in music in the Cowichan Valley.