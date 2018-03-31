Brenda’s Brats include members with plenty of musical theatre savvy so their shows are always a visual as well as aural treat. (Submitted)

Brenda’s Brats lost in space as they present ‘Blast Off!’

Join this fun-loving choir for a pair of shows at Pioneer Square’s theatre in Mill Bay

If Star Wars has you in an out-of-space frame of mind, get ready to Blast Off! with Brenda’s Brats choir as they prepare to launch their annual spring choral concert Saturday, April 21.

This enthusiastic and energetic bunch, many of whom have musical theatre experience, are offering a blend of contemporary and traditional choral pieces, plus small ensemble and solo performances featuring their talented members.

They are presenting two shows on the same day — at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. — at Pioneer Square Mall lower level theatre.

The choir will be singing everything under the sun in this once in a ‘Blue Moon’ performance.

Join the astronauts as they lift off, defy gravity and sing universal songs of the galaxy such as ‘Earth Song’, ‘Space Oddity’ and ‘Skyfall’. It really is out of this world.

From experiences with past shows, music lovers who’ve never heard them before will love this community favourite. Fans already know.

Not only do they schedule two shows so everyone can come, but there’s plenty of free parking and refreshments are served.

Advance tickets are $17 available at Valley Vines to Wines located at Frayne Centre, Mill Bay (TCH, next to Serious Coffee) or $20 at the door. You may also email eartraining@shaw.ca or phone 250-743-7866 for more information.

Brenda’s Brats is a Mill Bay-based adult community choir under the direction of Brenda Braaten. The choir’s mandate is to provide bursaries to help interested youth become involved in music in the Cowichan Valley.

Previous story
Lexi Bainas column: Keeping me in the loop means those Valley stories just keep pouring in

Just Posted

Brenda’s Brats lost in space as they present ‘Blast Off!’

Join this fun-loving choir for a pair of shows at Pioneer Square’s theatre in Mill Bay

Stingrays prove they belong at Tier I provincials

Five young swimmers post excellent results

Lexi Bainas column: Keeping me in the loop means those Valley stories just keep pouring in

If you have A&E news to share, let us know and we’ll spread the good word

Sarah Simpson column: A kind word can change your day

The phone message that made me smile

Girls football league pushes forward

Flag football still looking for more players

Woodlands’ survivors promised $10,000 compensation by B.C. government

Woodlands found by investigation to be place of sexual, physical and psychological abuse

Cowichan Coffee Time: Awards all around

Dave Ferguson recently won a national award for his contribution within the fire service.

Coming up in Cowichan: Cancer Society canvassers take to the street

Roxanne Caldwell from Duncan knows the devastating impact cancer has on Canadians.

Star prospect Thatcher Demko backstops Canucks to win over Columbus in his NHL debut

Former Blue Jacket Jussi Jokinen has three points, helping Vancouver to 5-4 OT triumph

Four-year-old B.C. boy fighting for his life after developing blood infection

Evan Shishakly is in Vancouver Children’s Hospital after developing a blood infection

Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honour Stephen Hawking

Some 500 guests had been invited to the private funeral at St. Mary the Great church

B.C. jogger’s lawsuit against 10-year-old cyclist dismissed

B.C. Supreme Court judge determined the girl and grandparents were not liable for the 2014 accident

Kyle Lowry calls B.C.-raised Steve Nash ‘one of the best playmakers’ ever

Victoria’s Nash will become a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Four Canadian diplomats expelled from Russia

Situation escalates over the alleged poisoning of a former spy and his daughter earlier this month

Most Read