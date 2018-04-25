‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’ comes to the big stage in Duncan

With the story we know and the songs we love, it’s sure to be a great time at the theatre for all

They’re getting ready. Final in-studio rehearsals are held and then it’s off to the theatre for the final few days before the big shows. (Submitted)

Romance is in the air as Adagé Studio is presenting Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre this weekend.

The young Cowichan Valley performers take to the big stage on Friday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. and again on Saturday, April 28 at 2 p.m.

Experienced director Gregg Perry is at the helm steering the large cast, and sparkling choreography has been arranged by Olivia Boudreau and Lisa Rittenhouse.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. features some of the most popular songs ever written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Menken and Tim Rice. So, be ready to hear ‘A Change in Me’, ‘Something There’, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and, of course, the fun big chorus, ‘Be Our Guest’.

This fairy tale tells of Belle, (Beauty), who is a girl from a country town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress.

However, if the Beast can only learn to love and be loved, the curse on him will be lifted and he will be return to his former self. His entire household is caught up in the enchantment.

But time is running out and if the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and all his people will be doomed forever.

Tickets are $23 for adults, and $15 for children. Get them at https://ctcentre.bc.ca/TheatreManager/1/online?performance=2380 or by calling the Cowichan Ticket Centre at 250-748-7529.