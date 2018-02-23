Acting as an ambassador during BC Culture Days is a way for artists to expand their horizons. (Submitted)

BC Culture Days calls for entries for ambassador program

Are you ready to be an ambassador?

BC Culture Days is calling for entries in its artist ambassador and awards program.

Up to eight selected artist applicants from across B.C. will receive $1,000 each to act as a Culture Days spokesperson and to present an activity during the Culture Days weekend (Sept. 28-30, 2018).

Culture Days is a national celebration of arts, culture, and heritage inviting the public behind the scenes to discover their own creativity through free, hands-on activities for the whole family.

The BC Culture Days Ambassador program first began in 2013 with only one ambassador selected each year, but with the support of funders and sponsors, it has since grown to allow for up to eight ambassadors, plus awards to help support their activities.

Over the past five years, many ambassadors have had a profound impact on their arts and cultural community.

“I believe that [Culture Days] instilled a sense of pride and created a unique framework for me to continue my mentorship with the youth in my community, continuing to build future leaders for tomorrow,” said Roxanne Charles, one of the 2017 ambassadors from Semiahmoo First Nation.

To be eligible for the ambassador program, you must be: an individual artist (amateur or professional) residing in B.C., active in your arts, culture, or heritage community, present and available to act as a spokesperson in your community in the months from May to September 2018, and prepared to register an activity to present during the Culture Days weekend.

Ambassadors are involved with reaching out to community members, such as individual artists, arts organizations, cultural organizations, heritage organizations, and businesses, encouraging them to offer activities during the Culture Days weekend.

They encourage public participation and discussion about Culture Days through in-person interviews with community members, blog posts, and social media, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

In collaboration with local community organizers and BC Culture Days staff, the ambassador may be asked to present an activity at a community planning session or participate in TV, radio, and newspaper interviews on behalf of BC Culture Days, so experience with public speaking and engaging audiences is an asset.

Interested applicants can visit BC.CultureDays.ca to complete the online application form. Submissions will be juried by members of the BC Culture Days Steering Committee and finalists will be called for an interview.

