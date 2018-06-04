Back to the 90’s: Vanilla Ice, Young MC coming to Vancouver Island

This retro concert bill will see four of the top entertainers from the early 1990’s play one night only in Victoria

Don’t call it a comeback!

But some of your favourite rap and R&B artists will be on Vancouver Island later this summer as part of the “Back to the 90’s” tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC and C&C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams.

Most of these musical acts enjoyed massive success during the early 1990’s, but none were able to keep the momentum going for long.

Climbing aboard the time machine to yesteryear and tapping into society’s collective nostalgia ensures fans that come out to the Save-on-Foods Memorial Arena on August 22 will hear some of the favourite songs from that time period in music history.

  • Vanilla Ice exploded onto the music scene in 1990 with ‘Ice Ice Baby’. His album sales totalled over 25 million worldwide and he won two MTV Music Awards, a People’s Choice Award and has also been nominated for a Grammy. Lately you can catch Robert Van Winkle renovating homes as a house flipper on the DIY Network.
  • Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock were a hip-hop duo from Harlem, New York and are best known for their Top 40 hit “It Takes Two.” Both the single, and the album of the same name, went multi-platinum, with the song receiving Single of the Year Honours in several music magazine publications. He also continued his success with the singles “Get on the Dance Floor” and “Joy and Pain.”
  • Young MC won the Grammy Award in 1990 for Best Rap Performance with his Top 10 smash hit “Bust a Move.” The single was from his debut album “Stone Cold Rhymin,” which went platinum and reached number nine on the Billboard Top Pop Albums chart. His second hit single, “Principal’s Office” was listed at number 33 on the Billboard Top 100 and was also nominated for Best Rap Video at the 1990 MTV Video Music Awards.
  • C&C Music factory was formed in 1989 by dance producers Robert Clivilles and David Cole and featured Freedom Williams as their lead vocalist. The group is best known for their hit singles “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now),” “Here We Go (Let’s Rock & Roll),” “Things That Make You Go Hmmmm…,” “Just a Touch of Love,” and “Keep it Comin.” They have earned a total of 35 music industry accolades that includes five Billboard Music Awards, five American Music Awards and two MTV Video Music Awards.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, June 8 and range from $45 -$80.

