B.C. teen meets Nicolas Cage

Actor Nicolas Cage meets Kennedy Mund of Vernon after shooting a movie scene at Grillers Meats in downtown Vernon Friday. (Photo Submitted)

Kennedy Mund met one of her favourite Hollywood actors on the weekend.

Mund, 11, the youngest daughter of Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund, had her photograph taken and chatted with Nicolas Cage after watching him film a scene for his movie, A Score to Settle, Friday night at Grillers Meats in downtown Vernon. The private meeting came minutes before Cage was heading back to Kelowna for the night.

Cage, 54, was earlier last week spotted shooting a scene at All Saints Anglican Church on 27th Street in Vernon.

“I can’t believe I’m meeting the Ghostrider,” beamed Kennedy, who loved Cage in the 2001 flick Ghostrider: Spirit of Vengeance.

A Score To Settle was initially set to be shot in Vancouver but producers changed the location to Cincinnati. It was changed again to be shot in Vernon and Kelowna. According to IMDb, the movie is about “an enforcer for a local crime syndicate (who) has vowed to exact vengeance on his mob bosses after 22 years of wrongful imprisonment.”

Movie production trucks and signs reading Crew Parking are on site at the Pleasant Valley Funeral Home today for more shooting at the adjacent cemetery.

The Californian often plays flamboyant and/or eccentric characters (Ronny Cammareri in Moonstruck (1987), Sailor Ripley in Wild at Heart (1990), Ben Sanderson in Leaving Las Vegas (1995), Charlie Kaufman/Donald Kaufman in Adaptation. (2002).

Cage is separated from his third wife, Alice Kim Cage. The couple has one child. Cage is twice divorced, once from Lisa Marie Presley, in May 2004, after two years marriage, and once from Patricia Arquette, in 2001, after saying their vows in 1995.

