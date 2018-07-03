Robert Plant, on his way home from the TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival. Photo Credit: Paula Shackleton

B.C. librarian surprised by superstar seat mate

Climbing a stairway to a British Airways passenger jet

A librarian from Princeton, B.C. had a ticket for great seats when she boarded a British Airways flight to London England on the weekend.

Paula Shackleton found herself side-by-side with the legendary Robert Plant.

The local librarian described the famed lead singer of Led Zeppelin as a “lovely” man, who even allowed her to snap a picture of him.

She said her husband Chris “would have been enthralled” with the meeting.

Plant was in Vancouver last week, performing at the TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival.

