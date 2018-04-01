Artists open studio doors for Artisans Tour

Over the course of three days, 12 professional, full-time artisans will open their studio doors

Ever wonder what it takes to be a full-time artisan? Where does artistic inspiration come from?

Over the course of three days, 12 professional, full-time artisans will open their studio doors to share experiences and showcase their work.

The Artisans Tour runs April 13, 14, and 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Each piece of work is original and each, a labour of love reflecting the highest professional standards.

“Our tours encompass work through many mediums but the thread that weaves us together as a group is rooted in high-quality creation of art in the Cowichan Valley,” says founding member Cathi Jefferson. “We aim to inspire those that walk through and experience our spaces.”

Jefferson has been creating pottery for more than 40 years. Inspired by the natural environment that surrounds her, alongside the Cowichan River, her studio is a must see.

Acrylic painter Laurel Hibbert draws memories of her childhood into her paintings. Her work is notable for its vibrant colour and its storytelling quality.

“Painting is my joy and I hope others find themselves experiencing that joy when they view my work,” says Hibbert.

Ken Broadland’s main goal in turning wood is to present the wood’s beauty in a useable form. His Heartwood Studio is nestled in woodland next to his log home.

Live Edge Design creates an art furniture experience by turning salvaged local wood into high quality furniture. See the wood’s journey from tree to table at their Duncan studio.

Andreas and Naomi Kunert create timeless art pieces at the Ancient Art of Stone Studio Gallery. Their inspiration flows directly from the pure forms and rhythms inherent within nature.

Peggy Brackett works with color and creates a line of beautiful dichroic glass jewelry. Every piece is carefully designed and crafted with a crisp, clean finish.

Jo Ludwig is a self-taught fine glass artist best known for his glittering kiln-formed, one-of-a-kind “Things Of Beauty”.

Mary Fox creates stunning forms in glass and ceramics in vivid tones and rich textures at her Ladysmith studio.

Jennifer Lawson’s 1863 log house studio is the perfect place from which to paint. Lawson has been creating scenes with watercolors for more than 40 years.

Karen Trickett and Cam Russell of Coventry Woodworks can be seen working on incredible furniture designs in their Cobble Hill studio.

Arwen and Bonnie Schmaus are a mother/daughter team that custom design upholstered furniture in their studio on Herd Road.

See you on the Tour!