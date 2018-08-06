Arbutus Ridge: they came, they sang, they conquered in show at Cowichan Theatre

They came, they sang, they conquered.

It’s been years in the planning, but the Arbutus Ridge Performing Arts Society brought their show, Music on Fire to the Cowichan Theatre last weekend, nearly filling the house both days, and providing two afternoons of fine entertainment.

We all know that there’s plenty of young talent in the Cowichan Valley, but this up’ and ’at ’em group are out to prove that the over-55 set that live at the Ridge can also boast more than its share of great performers.

It was all about 50 Years of Top 40 hits, and the production delivered the goods to an excited crowd.

The show was presented in revue style — without an underlying script — which gave everyone in the group a chance to do what they do best.

A good example of that is The Ridge Kids backup band. Made up of Bill Clark, Art McIntyre, Cloete Uys, Ross May, Kirk Metson, and Dave Zimmer, they provided some great tunes, including The Moody Blues’ ‘The Voice’, which opened the show, ‘Eight Days a Week’, ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, and more.

There was also some dandy singing, led by Deena Dietrich, Mercy Best, Leslie Ellis, Bob Bullen, Corine De Groot, Ross May and more.

And those dance numbers! This gang, under the direction of Bonnie Ory, had lots of fun with ‘The Surfing Medley’, ‘Ob La Di’, ‘These Boots Are Made for Walkin’ and lots more.

Now, one question remains: what will they do next?

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Mercy Best sings ‘Pretty Woman’. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

That’s the Boot Scootin’ Boogie, sing Bob Bullen and the gals. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Deanna Dietrich and Ross May sing ‘I’ve Just Seen a Face’. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Mercy Best performs ‘The Impossible Dream’. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Ross May joins The Ridge Kids to sing ‘Blackbird’. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Corine De Groot, Bob Bullen, and Mercy Best are joined by some talented dancers for ‘In the Mood’. For more photos and video from the show, be sure to check out www.cowichanvalleycitizen.com (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

‘In the Mood’ included some hot stepping. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Deena Dietrich sings ‘Imagine’ accompanied by Corine De Groot with The Ridge Kids. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

A medley of Surf City, Surfin’ Safari, and Surfin’ USA took everyone back to the early 1960s. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Previous story
VIDEO: It’s James Meyer for the win, as he picks up $300 from Duncan Has Talent

Just Posted

Duncan city council looks to bump its pay

Move comes on heels of federal clawback of taxes from elected officials

VIDEO: It’s James Meyer for the win, as he picks up $300 from Duncan Has Talent

Amanda Nixon takes second place, and $200, while Naomi Davies wins $100 for third place

Drivesmart column: Testing a driver’s knowledge at licence renewal?

I suspect that some drivers would have to try to pass again.

Partners cheer successful Cowichan Valley financial literacy pilot for girls

Project important for Cowichan Valley — a region facing disproportionate rates of youth vulnerability.

Robert Barron column: Fish farm industry must keep up with public expectations

I’ve always been a big fan of the concept of land-based fish farms

VIDEO: Cavers embark on new expedition to Canada’s deepest cave in interior B.C.

The group hopes to find a new entrance to Bisaro Anima in a trip dubbed “expedition of the year”.

Coming up in Cowichan: 3 days of fun at Forest Discovery Centre; Cask Night with CGC

Long weekend full of fun for kids at Forest Centre The BC… Continue reading

Soldiers of Odin confront supporters of B.C. tent city

No violence during heated and tense meeting between the two sides in Nanaimo

M’s salvage single win in 4-game set with Blue Jays

Seager and Cruz power Seattle to 6-3 win over Toronto

Vimy Foundation’s educational experience of a lifetime awaits Island girl

Chemainus’ Woodruff one of only 14 students from across Canada chosen for prestigious program

PHOTOS: Vancouver celebrates Pride

Justin Trudeau, and hundreds of thousands of others celebrated inclusivity at the city’s pride parade

Plastic degrading in the ocean produces greenhouse gas, new study says

Canadian-lead study found 90% of the debris along the Hawaiian coast comes from fishing or Asia

Recent refugees face unique challenges with business ventures in Canada

The language barrier and lack of contacts make networking difficult

B.C. VIEWS: Private health care crackdown touches painful nerve

Many people are no longer prepared to suffer in silence

Most Read