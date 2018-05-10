April Verch and Pharis & Jason Romero headline a double bill folk music performance

Fans are delighted that Jason and Pharis Romero are back on the road. (Submitted)

It’s eclectic night of folk music this Friday (May 11) as the Cowichan Theatre features a double bill performance by April Verch and Pharis & Jason Romero including an opening performance by Parksville’s Annie Lou.

It all starts at 7:30 p.m.

Verch is perhaps best known for playing traditional fiddle styles from her native Ottawa Valley but her performances extend into old-time American and Appalachian styles and beyond.

She is currently touring the world with her band and one might suspect that such a performer would pause to take a breath or need to somewhat compartmentalize her skills during a live performance.

But on stage she passes all boundaries. She steps, sings, and fiddles with a fresh and feisty approach in a triple threat performance.

And she won’t be alone at the Performing Arts Centre in Duncan.

Juno award-winning Pharis & Jason Romero have returned from a year -long sabbatical celebrating with a new album Sweet Old Religion.

These musicians and instrument makers from J. Romero Banjo Co. had taken time off from touring and recording to welcome their second child, build some banjos, and rebuild their house in Horsefly in the B.C. Interior.

Tragedy struck when a fire came in the night to claim their workshop. The Romeros found themselves surrounded by the community that came to support them.

They’re now out with an album of entirely original songs, influenced by early 1920s jazz, blues, and country but also by 1960s songwriters like Levon Helm and The Band. The album also features songs inspired by their deep love of old music and rural life, with archaic banjo tunings. You’ll love the sound.

Opening the night is Parksville’s Annie Lou. Anne Louise Genest is a songwriter, composer, and performer whose vocal warmth is evocative of the sweet tones of Kate and Anna McGarrigle blended with the raw emotion of Hazel Dickens.

Tickets are $36 each. Call the Cowichan Ticket Centre at 250-748-7529 or go around in person and get ready for a fine evening of old time music.

April Verch and Pharis & Jason Romero headline a double bill folk music performance

