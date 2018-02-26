Anatomy of Gray follows what happens after a surprising incident in Indiana

Rien Vesseur is directing ‘a well-cast, enthusiastic troupe of 11 local actors, actresses and singers aged 15-65’ in Anatomy of Gray. (Submitted)

The Mercury Players, always up for a challenge, are presenting Anatomy of Gray, by Jim Leonard Jr.

It takes to the stage at the Mercury Theatre at 331 Brae Rd. in Duncan on Thursday, March 8, 9, 10, and again March 16, 17 at 7:30 p.m. There are also matinees scheduled for 2 p.m. start times on March 11 and March 18.

According to the Players’ Rien Vesseur, “It’s a relatively new play, not so well-known (yet), but how could theatre continue to be relevant if we never tried something new, eh?”

The group is up for this “charming play, a fable for adults; a story of loss, love and tolerance. It is set in the late 19th century in rural Indiana and describes what happened after a ‘doctor’ accidentally landed his hot air balloon in Gray, Indiana and set up shop there. It is funny, it is sad, it is uplifting. You’ll love it.”

Anatomy of Gray is written for adults, but it is a family-friendly play. Children from about six and up will enjoy it.

Vesseur, who is directing, says theatregoers will see “a well-cast, enthusiastic troupe of 11 local actors, actresses and singers aged 15-65. There will be live music to lead us through some of the scenes and transitions.”

Tickets are available at Ten Old Books or First Chiropractic Clinic in Duncan, or online at https://anatomyofgray.eventbrite.ca