50 years after Woodstock, it’s time for a celebration in Cowichan

My Generation, the group that calls itself “the ultimate Woodstock experience”, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of that legendary festival at Yasgur’s Farm with a performance in Duncan at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, Feb. 9 starting at 7:30 p.m.

You’ll hear such songs as ‘Woodstock’, ‘Black Magic Woman’, ‘Some To Love’, ‘White Rabbit’, ‘The Weight’, ‘Dance To The Music’, ‘Born On The Bayou’, ‘See Me Feel Me’, ‘If I Were A Carpenter’, ‘Piece Of My Heart’, ‘Voodoo Child’, and ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’ made famous by such performers as Santana, The Who, Janis Joplin, Jefferson Airplane, Jimi Hendrix, and more.

The tribute group, which takes the music seriously but still enjoys a good time, features “Kerry Shannon, lead vocals and hippie vibe; Blaine Ronning, lead vocals and sex appeal; Jim Kraneveldt, guitars and Cadillacs; Graham White, keyboards and funkiness; Dave Andersov, bass and attitude, and Art Van Volsen, drums and groove”, according to their news release.

Tickets are $35 each. Get them at cowichanpac.ca, and while you’re at it, why not get together a real 60s style costume to wear for the show as well?



