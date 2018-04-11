Workshop offers hands-on Live Edge building

They will be taught how to build the outdoor furniture piece of their choice

The workshop will challenge participants to see how much they can make from one single tree. (submitted)

This month Live Edge Design is holding the first wild workshop weekend at their studio on Mearns Road.

Using the oneTree concept, a single cedar tree (kindly donated by the District of North Cowichan) that fell during a storm last winter will find new life. Participants of the workshop will be challenged to create as many pieces as they can from this single tree. They will be taught how to build the outdoor furniture piece of their choice (Adirondack chair, bench or arbour) over the two day workshop and will get to take home what they create.

John Lore of Live Edge Design is no stranger to woodworking workshops, he started out in the bent willow world and created a course for folks to learn the skill in the Cowichan Valley.

“I discovered early on that many people made their living at a computer, but inside, they were like me, with a need to create with their hands,” said Lore. “Thus was born the rustic furniture course, a weekend where anybody could build a chair or a bench they could be proud of. The course became a major part of the business. It was soulful to help people create something they never thought they could and glow with pride at the outcome and I’m excited to try it again.”

To celebrate the life of the cedar tree and the accomplishments of the participants there will be a long table dinner catered by George Gates of the Farm Table Inn where we’ll be serving barbecued salmon on seasoned cedar planks from the tree.

The wild workshop takes place April 21 and 22. The cost is $275 per person. No experience is required. Fore more information check out liveedgedesign.com