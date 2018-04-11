The workshop will challenge participants to see how much they can make from one single tree. (submitted)

Workshop offers hands-on Live Edge building

They will be taught how to build the outdoor furniture piece of their choice

This month Live Edge Design is holding the first wild workshop weekend at their studio on Mearns Road.

Using the oneTree concept, a single cedar tree (kindly donated by the District of North Cowichan) that fell during a storm last winter will find new life. Participants of the workshop will be challenged to create as many pieces as they can from this single tree. They will be taught how to build the outdoor furniture piece of their choice (Adirondack chair, bench or arbour) over the two day workshop and will get to take home what they create.

John Lore of Live Edge Design is no stranger to woodworking workshops, he started out in the bent willow world and created a course for folks to learn the skill in the Cowichan Valley.

“I discovered early on that many people made their living at a computer, but inside, they were like me, with a need to create with their hands,” said Lore. “Thus was born the rustic furniture course, a weekend where anybody could build a chair or a bench they could be proud of. The course became a major part of the business. It was soulful to help people create something they never thought they could and glow with pride at the outcome and I’m excited to try it again.”

To celebrate the life of the cedar tree and the accomplishments of the participants there will be a long table dinner catered by George Gates of the Farm Table Inn where we’ll be serving barbecued salmon on seasoned cedar planks from the tree.

The wild workshop takes place April 21 and 22. The cost is $275 per person. No experience is required. Fore more information check out liveedgedesign.com

Previous story
Volunteers heart of Cowichan community

Just Posted

Workshop offers hands-on Live Edge building

They will be taught how to build the outdoor furniture piece of their choice

Flashing strobe light at Cowichan hospital annoys neighbourhood

Cell tower malfunction sees night sky lit up

Rock the Salish Sea! Tour 2018 to visit Lake Cowichan

To be held at Palsson Elementary School on April 12

Witnesses sought after pedestrian struck

Incident took place on Beverly Street near shopping centre

Lake Cowichan minor hockey ends season by handing out lots of awards

From novice players to longtime volunteers, there were lots of people to honour

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

B.C. police officers disciplined following harassment complaint

Investigation looked at repored workplace and sexual harassment in one of Delta’s patrol platoons

High school students hospitalized after brawl in Nanaimo

At least 15 youths from two secondary schools were involved in a fight last week at baseball stadium

Children’s health foundation announces $4.7M in funding on the Island

Money targeted to early childhood development, youth mental health, rural health-care access

B.C. mom calls on doctors to let parents help their addicted kids

Report that says parents are overlooked in treating substance abuse reflects mother’s experience

B.C. professor jailed in Slovakia

David Scheffel is in jail in Slovakia facing charges of child pornography, sexual violence and arms trafficking

Dayna Brons, trainer for Humboldt Broncos, dies in hospital

Her death brings the total number of dead to 16

COLUMN: Stanley Cup first-round playoff predictions

A glance at the first-round matchups in the NHL playoffs

Top five most successful GoFundMe campaigns

A GoFundMe campaign for the Humboldt hockey players is the one of the most successful campaigns

Most Read

  • Workshop offers hands-on Live Edge building

    They will be taught how to build the outdoor furniture piece of their choice

  • Volunteers heart of Cowichan community

    April 15-21 marks National Volunteer Week in Canada