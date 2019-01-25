Women’s Week, February Family Fun set for Mount Washington

The snow base is at its deepest of the winter, and Mount Washington is in prime mid-season form, as February approaches.

“We are sitting at a solid two-plus metres. We had a melt, but we had a ton of snow come through in the past week, so as we go into another inversion, where we will see higher temperatures, we are sitting at a very strong base,” said Sheila Rivers, marketing manager for Mount Washington Alpine Resort.

The resort has a plethora of special days and events on the horizon.

Women’s Week

Next week, women will be the centre of attention at Mount Washington Alpine Resort, as Women’s Week happens Jan. 28-Feb. 1, with specials on and off the hill geared specifically towards women.

“That’s always a big week for us,” said Rivers. “We offer ladies a nice package including an ‘apres’ and a group lesson. Then each day we do a fun thing, like Boots 101, or we will do an aromatherapy class.”

Go to https://bit.ly/2RbGO0W for more details on Women’s Week.

February Family Fun

As Women’s Week wraps up, the focus turns to families, with different features, events, and specials not only during the Family Day weekend, but throughout the month of February.

“Moving into February, we have family events every weekend,” said Rivers. Smaller things, like family races, kids’ slopestyle for 12 and under. We have Kevin Flesher coming up as Captain Thunderpants to do some family Apres (skis). So there’s always something happening for families.”

There are karaoke nights, a teen movie night, ‘Give it a shot’ biathlon program, and as has quickly become tradition, Family Day weekend will culminate with 50 per cent off lift tickets onFamily Day, Feb. 18.

For a complete list of February Family Fun events, go to https://bit.ly/2RSsy2s

Try fat biking

One of the new features at Mount Washington Alpine Resort is fat biking – and it’s gaining popularity at every turn.

“It’s pretty fun,” said Sheila Rivers, marketing manager for Mount Washington. “It’s a bit of a workout. I tested it out a couple of days ago and it’s a lot of fun.”

Fat biking takes place on the Nordic trails. Rentals are available onsite.

Outback open

The Outback, which was closed briefly during the early January inversion, is open once again, and attracting a lot of attention from the advanced skiers.

“Especially with the conditions we are having lately, we are getting a lot of people back there,” said Rivers, who added precautions must still be taken. “We are getting a lot of people ducking ropes, so we want to make sure people are aware that the ropes are there for a reason.”

Ducking ropes and disobeying other regulations at the resort can result in the suspension of skiing privileges

“There are consequences if people duck ropes – we will take away season passes,” said Rivers.

***

There’s no shortage of activities at Mount Washington Alpine Resort. Go to Mountwashington.ca for more information