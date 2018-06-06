Volunteers needed to help keep Minds in Motion

The program helps residents who have early symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia.

Lori Briggs, B.C. Parks and Recreation Association supervisor of fitness leaders, center, demonstrates exercises with Audrey Hatch, left, and Linda Côté, that she teaches during the Minds in Motion program for seniors with early symptoms of dementia and their care partners. (Colleen Flanagan/Black Press)

Looking to make a difference in your community?

The non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C. needs several volunteers in Duncan for the upcoming session of its Minds in Motion program.

The fitness and social program helps Cowichan Valley residents who have early symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia. Participants can enjoy a weekly afternoon session with a friend, family member or care partner.

“It’s very rewarding work,” says Shanan St. Louis, the Society’s Minds in Motion coordinator for Duncan and the Central & North Island. “You’re enriching the lives of others.”

A certified fitness instructor conducts the fitness portion of the program. A facilitator ensures participants are involved in activities or just enjoying social time and light refreshments in a relaxed atmosphere.

In addition to helping others, volunteers have the opportunity to spend rewarding one-to-one time with participants and see first-hand how people’s lives are enriched by this program. Some experience working with older adults and basic knowledge of, or experience with, dementia would also be helpful.

The afternoon program takes place on Mondays from 1 to 3 p.m. at Cowichan Aquatic Centre, 32653 James St.

For information on volunteering, contact Shanan St. Louis at the Alzheimer Resource Centre at 250-734-4170 or sstlouis@alzheimerbc.org.

To register as a participant in Minds in Motion, call 250-746-7665.

Minds in Motion is offered in partnership by the Alzheimer Society of B.C. and the B.C. Ministry of Health Services.

Residents can get more information on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias by visiting www.alzheimerbc.org.