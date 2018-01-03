VIDEO: Winter Wonderland at arena draws big Cowichan Lake crowd

While the kids chat with Santa Claus and pose for a picture, adult friends get to meet and chat right on the ice. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Gotta love Winter Wonderland.

It’s small town family fun of the first order, timed to get everyone out of the house just before Christmas for an evening of skating, tobogganing, hockey, visiting Santa, and gathering around a blazing fire in the centre of the ice at Cowichan Lake Sports Arena for chatting and enjoying the atmosphere.

It’s definitely Christmas, Cowichan Lake style.

Fire on the ice! the advertising said, and there it is, right in the centre circle. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

It’s easy to take time out for a quiet chat with Santa. He was there all evening at Winter Wonderland. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)