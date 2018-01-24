VIDEO: The Rivernotes are starting up again for spring

Ladies, if you think you might like to sing, give this group a try.

The Rivernotes sing at the Lake Days Strawberry Tea in June 2017. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette file)

Lake Cowichan’s Rivernotes Choir is back at it next week, preparing for the spring season.

Director Judith Quinlan has a challenge for Cowichan Lake folks with a yen to warble.

“Do you enjoy singing for fun? Even if you haven’t been in a choir since high school, you may find a place to share the joy of singing with the Rivernotes. The choir is inviting new members starting in January.

“Ladies of high school age and over are invited to turn out for a few practices, to see whether they might enjoy it. We practise on Monday evenings from 6- 8 pm at the 50 Plus Centre in Lake Cowichan, starting Monday, Jan. 8. For more information, you can contact Irene Lum at (250) 749-4149.”

Last year, the Rivernotes sang in quite a few places, including at the Lake Days Strawberry Tea.