VIDEO: Sweetheart Dance packs the Lake Cowichan 50+ Centre

Fun, frolic, and fundraising were on the menu Saturday night, Feb. 10 at the Lake Cowichan 50+ Activity Centre as area seniors joined with Cowichan Women Against Violence to offer a Sweetheart Dance for Valentine’s Day.

These events at the centre are getting quite a reputation for offering a great night out and every ticket was sold, according to centre spokesperson Ginny Saboe.

In the entertainment lineup there were spot dances, a special “selfie wall” with dress-up gear, a table of super silent auction items, a concert by the Lake Cowichan Tenors, and a dance to make it a fun event for everyone concerned.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Lake Cowichan Tenors open the evening at the Lake Cowichan 50+ Centre. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Carolyne Austin, always ready for fun at community events, dons Valentine glasses at the ‘selfie wall’. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Terri Ferris, who looked after the colourful decorations at the centre, shows off some of the accessories available for photos. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)