VIDEO: Sun shines on colourful Cowichan Lake Days parade

Everyone in Lake Cowichan was looking warily westward Saturday morning, June 9. It had already rained heavily the previous day and night but hopes were high with the sun in the sky, even though there were looming dark clouds.

However, out they came, packing umbrellas along with their lawn chairs, but determined to enjoy the annual Cowichan Lake Days parade. Young and old, they lined up along Cowichan Lake Road and South Shore Road to enjoy a fun morning outside.

And all the crossed fingers worked. The parade was completed in warm sunshine, with lots of floats, Lady of the Lake decorated cars, and walking groups. There was candy, Lake Days beads and other handouts for all as the community continued a long tradition of celebrating Cowichan Lake Days.

Nanaimo-Cowichan MP Alistair MacGregor and his family greet Lake Cowichan folks as they walk in the parade. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Amber Eddy, Miss Monti’s Marine and Motorsports, Miss Blossom, and later chosen First Princess, waves from a decorated boat during the Lake Days parade. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

The Cowichan ATV club rides decorated all-terrain vehicles in the Lake Days parade. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

The LCSS Class of 1978 is holding their reunion this year. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Destiny Hamilton, Miss IDA Pharmacy, rides in a decorated pickup truck. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

The Lake Cowichan Fire Department’s float is bright and colourful. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Violet Argue, Miss Island Savings Credit Union, rides in the back of a convertible. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

’The Junction’: a popular Cowichan Lake area Facebook group, adds a colourful float to the Lake Days parade. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

The 2017/18 royalty give a farewell wave to the crowd as they ride in the Lake Cowichan float for the last time before handing over their titles to their successors. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

The Lady of the Library is a fun addition to the Lake Days parade on Saturday. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Lake Cowichan’s active Scouting group offers lots of fun for young people. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Miss Lions, Brooklynn Brown, rides in a classic car, decorated in the Lions colours. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Lake Cowichan Lordco’s cute float actually includes a float. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Lake Cowichan town councillor, Lorna Vomacka, ready for a possible rain shower, hands out candies in the parade. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Jewel Irving, Miss B.P.O. Elks, shows off her Miss Congeniality banner and crown as she waves to her friends. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette).

Riding the store’s colourful parade entry, is Miss Country Grocer, Amy Davies. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Shian Ingram, Miss Royal Canadian Legion, gives a happy wave from from her decorated car. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

A hot red Alfa Romeo from the Motorsport Circuit offers plenty to look at the Lake Days parade. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Walking in the Lake Cowichan parade is a quacking good time. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

The Cowichan Valley Shrine Club is a standby in every Valley parade. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

A Shrine clown greets some Cowichan Lake folks during the parade Saturday. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

The Gulf Islands Shrine Club’s water-squirting elephant is a parade favourite. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

The Youbou Fire Department brings their vintage fire truck to Lake Cowichan for the parade. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

The Zamboni from the Cowichan Lake Sports Arena pulls a float full of kids. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)