VIDEO: Palsson School collects bottles to fund special music program

Palsson Elementary School parents advisory committee (PAC) is delighted with the response to a bottle drive on Friday, Jan. 12 held to help fund a special musical program.

According to PAC chair Aldea Wood, the program is for a music program in April.

“We’re getting two musicians to come in who do a really neat ecologically-based arts and music program. They’ll be at the school for a whole week training the kids, and teaching them songs, and working with them.

“Then the culmination of all that work will be a big community concert, and everyone in the community will be invited to see the kids perform what they’ve been learning that week. Because it’s a private program, we had to do fundraising to bring it here. And you can see we’re getting a lot people supporting it. We’re really excited.”

After it was all over, Wood posted on the PAC’s Facebook page, “Wow! Blown away by all the support for our bottle drive this week! That is the highest mountain of empties I’ve ever seen. THANK YOU LAKE COWICHAN! We will find out next week how much we made and will share. We’ve heard from a few people who couldn’t drop off this time. We’ll be having another one in March.”



lexi.bainas@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter