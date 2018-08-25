VIDEO: Lots of fairground fun at Cobble Hill’s annual fair

The Cobble Hill fairgrounds were alive with activity Saturday, Aug. 25 as the farming community celebrated its annual fall fair.

This summer-ending event, which has been delighting families for more than a hundred years, was back in full force, despite a threat of rain.

There were farm animals to see, tractors, and other machinery displays, mini-golf and bouncy castles to enjoy, displays by dedicated community volunteers from many organizations, shows of hobbies, cooking, crafts, and gardening.

There was also plenty of fairground food, and the chance to meet friends and catch up on all the lastest news.

In fact, everything you’d want for a fun day out. No wonder everyone was there.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Many people, young and old, enjoyed going up for a crane ride high above the Cobble Hill fairgrounds. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

This mini-golf thing isn’t as easy as it looks, a young player discovers. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

A bouncy slide is lots of fun at the Cobble Hill Fair. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

A bouncy slide is fun at the Cobble Hill Fair. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Members of the Kathy White Dancers perform on the Cobble Hill Fair stage. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The blacksmith display offers a chance to help out. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Vintage tractors line up at the Cobble Hill Fair on Saturday, Aug. 25. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Enthusiasts discuss some of the various steam engines mounted on a fascinating display. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

What’s up? asks an inquisitive goat. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The show ring action begins at the Cobble Hill Fair Saturday, Aug. 25. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The Tzouhalem Spinners and Weavers inter-active display is a magnet for young girls, like Katia. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Cowichan Search and Rescue’s display gives kids a chance to practise rescue skills. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Beautiful tomatoes: summer’s bounty on show at the Cobble Hill Fair. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Long tables of delicious baking attract hungry gazers inside the Cobble Hill Hall. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

They’ve won the blue ribbon at the Cobble Hill Fair. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The children’s displays inside the hall are always crowd pleasers. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

These marrows are pretty spectacular. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Fun with veggies? What better reason to check out the displays in the hall at the Cobble Hill Fair. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Previous story
River cleanup and bottle drive big success for Cowichan Lake and River stewards and friends

Just Posted

VIDEO: Laketown Ranch at Lake Cowichan welcomes the summer’s final Shakedown Aug. 31 to Sept. 2

There are three days of great entertainment, camping, and fun on offer over Labour Day weekend

Robert Barron column: Wildfires bring fears for the future

Parts of B.C. reported to have worst air quality in the world

Province elevates Vancouver Island to highest drought rating

Extremely dry conditions have pushed many parts of B.C. to a level 4 drought rating

Sarah Simpson column: The ponies are right — friendship is magic

I joke about it, but I’ve hit the jackpot

Islanders share painful experience with opioid addiction

BIG READ: People reach out as International Overdose Awareness Day approaches

Pod of orcas hunting a seal in B.C. waters caught on camera

A group boating near Oak Bay ended up rather close to a pod hunting fot their dinner

Letter to the editor: Wildfire management in B.C. could be done better writes a former Ranger-in-charge

It is patently obvious that B.C. is in a crisis situation relative to wildfire control

Scheer says he will not reopen abortion debate, as members vote to uphold policy

Party policy says a Conservative government would not support any legislation to regulate abortion

B.C. residents defy evacuation orders as wildfires burn

BC Wildfire Service said more than 550 fires were burning Friday in all areas of the province

UPDATED: Protest erupts after B.C. Wildfire Service nixes sprinkler idea to combat large fire

People are blocking sprinkler trucks from leaving Burns Lake as fire crews look to other options

B.C. family devastated by house fire yet to see raised GoFundMe money

After losing his wife in a house fire, Michael Van Gool said he still hasn’t received the money

Smoke keeps air quality risks for some B.C. regions, rain moves through others

Environment Canada said that upper winds will keep spreading smoke in central, southern B.C.

UPDATED: Man with dementia reunited with family after missing for 3 days

Allan Graham, 65, was visiting Vancouver with family when they got seperated

Canada’s Brooke Henderson moves one shot off clubhouse lead at CP Women’s Open

Dozens of fans — many clad in red and white and waving small Canadian flags — cheered for Henderson

Most Read