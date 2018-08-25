VIDEO: Lots of fairground fun at Cobble Hill’s annual fair

The Cobble Hill fairgrounds were alive with activity Saturday, Aug. 25 as the farming community celebrated its annual fall fair.

This summer-ending event, which has been delighting families for more than a hundred years, was back in full force, despite a threat of rain.

There were farm animals to see, tractors, and other machinery displays, mini-golf and bouncy castles to enjoy, displays by dedicated community volunteers from many organizations, shows of hobbies, cooking, crafts, and gardening.

There was also plenty of fairground food, and the chance to meet friends and catch up on all the lastest news.

In fact, everything you’d want for a fun day out. No wonder everyone was there.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Many people, young and old, enjoyed going up for a crane ride high above the Cobble Hill fairgrounds. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

This mini-golf thing isn’t as easy as it looks, a young player discovers. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

A bouncy slide is lots of fun at the Cobble Hill Fair. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

A bouncy slide is fun at the Cobble Hill Fair. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Members of the Kathy White Dancers perform on the Cobble Hill Fair stage. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The blacksmith display offers a chance to help out. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Vintage tractors line up at the Cobble Hill Fair on Saturday, Aug. 25. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Enthusiasts discuss some of the various steam engines mounted on a fascinating display. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

What’s up? asks an inquisitive goat. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The show ring action begins at the Cobble Hill Fair Saturday, Aug. 25. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The Tzouhalem Spinners and Weavers inter-active display is a magnet for young girls, like Katia. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Cowichan Search and Rescue’s display gives kids a chance to practise rescue skills. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Beautiful tomatoes: summer’s bounty on show at the Cobble Hill Fair. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Long tables of delicious baking attract hungry gazers inside the Cobble Hill Hall. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

They’ve won the blue ribbon at the Cobble Hill Fair. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The children’s displays inside the hall are always crowd pleasers. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

These marrows are pretty spectacular. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)