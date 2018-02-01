It’s a fun evening when the Cowichan Valley Capitals come to Lake Cowichan to play the Lake Cowichan School team. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

VIDEO: LCS vs Caps game becoming a tradition for Lake Cowichan School

From a simple visit among many, the Capitals stop at Lake Cowichan is becoming major event

Cowichan Lake Sports Arena welcomed students from Lake Cowichan School, their parents, and other hockey fans for a fun game Wednesday, Jan. 10 between the Cowichan Valley Capitals and the LCS academy team.

The Caps make visits all round the Cowichan Valley school district, challenging the students in various games and other activities at every elementary school.

However, they get a particularly warm welcome at LCS, because it includes secondary and elementary students in one building.

A couple of years back, a hockey game was arranged between the two teams, at the arena, and it’s become such a hit that it looks like the event might become a tradition.


