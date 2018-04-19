VIDEO: Kinsmen and Kinettes team up to bring comedy night to Lake Cowichan

Patrick Maliha is the headline comic at Stand Up for Charity, which will raise funds for Duck Pond

Stand up comic Patrick Maliha is the headliner at a night of comedy to raise money to renovate Lake Cowichan’s Duck Pond park. (Submitted)

On Saturday, April 28 at Centennial Hall, the Lake Cowichan Kinsmen and Kinettes are presenting a Stand up for Charity comedy night.

All proceeds from this event go to the Kin Park (Duck pond) revitalization, according to Kinsman Steven White.

“We intend to add more playground rides, renovate the existing rides equipment, and bathrooms and add more park benches,” he said.

“We are almost at 50 per cent of our goal and hope that [everyone] will come out to our event and help us meet our goal. We have two great comedians coming from out-of-town, headlined by Patrick Maliha, with Mike McGuire as emcee.”

Maliha is one of Canada’s really funny men.

How do we know? He says so himself, on his website.

He is also “the world record holder for most impressions in one minute, beating out the previous record holder, Dana Carvey”.

His love of television and film has led him to become a voting member of the Vancouver Film Critics Circle, one half of “The Movie Guys” on the TV show Urban Rush, head writer and producer for the KVOS television show Off Centre Television, host of UR at The Movies, and the nationally syndicated television show The New Driver’s Seat.

A professional stand-up comedian and talented impressionist, Maliha has headlined and emceed at a multitude of comedy clubs, festivals, and corporate events through out Canada and the U.S. In 2008 and 2009 he was voted Favourite Vancouver Comedian in the prestigious Georgia Straight Best Of- Awards and has been featured on CBC radio, XM and Sirius satellite radio comedy programs.

His one-hour Comedy Now special aired in the fall of 2011 on both CTV and The Comedy Network.

Tickets are $40 each. Get them at Tipton’s Gar Bar or from any member of the Kinsmen or the Kinettes.

The event takes place at the Lake Cowichan community centre.