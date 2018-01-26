VIDEO: It’s maple syrup time again at the Forest Discovery Centre

Demos, tastings, and lots, lots more are available at the annual Bigleaf Maple Syrup Festival

Gather round one of the Sapsuckers and learn all about tapping your own bigleaf maple trees. (Citizen file)

Savour the sights, tastes and smells of the annual Bigleaf Maple Syrup Festival at the BC Forest Discovery Centre on Saturday, Feb. 3 and Sunday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

You can learn how sap is tapped from our local bigleaf maples and turned into syrup that rivals the flavor of any produced in the eastern provinces, while highlighting local producers at the same time.

The BC Forest Discovery Centre has again partnered with the Sapsuckers, a group of local maple syrup producers, to put on this event for the community.

Visitors can explore many facets of maple sugaring in the fun festival atmosphere with live entertainment and the aroma of hot syrup from the evaporator wafting through the air.

Tree-tapping demos, syrup tasting and mini-workshops will occur throughout the day. Interested folks can also purchase start-up kits and other tapping supplies so they can go home and tap their own trees.

And, this festival is one of the few places visitors can sample and purchase Bigleaf Maple Syrup and products so be sure to take advantage of the opportunity of tasting for yourself.

Centre manager Chris Gale and his crew are hoping to attract more than 2,000 this year, topping last year’s disappointing turnout when heavy snow curtailed attendance for many families.

“The snow was really, really bad last year, and it was awfully muddy but this year all the vendors are going to be inside and it will be much better. We started that last year for the first time and we like it a lot and we’ve got space because we are getting ready for our new exhibit. So, most of the inside will be empty and all the vendors will fit in.”

Of course, they’ll still be cooking sap outside.

“Everyone will get a cup of tea with sap in it to taste, and we’ll be going down the trails of course to show people how to tap their trees, but the rest will be indoors,” he said.

While visiting the centre, take in other current museum displays, future plans for Forests Forever, check out the outbuildings, warm up around the fire pits, enjoy a warm beverage and lunch from the concession, and take unlimited train rides on the Green Hornet.

For more information, visit www.bcforestdiscoverycentre.com for all event and membership information.



