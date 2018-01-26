Gather round one of the Sapsuckers and learn all about tapping your own bigleaf maple trees. (Citizen file)

VIDEO: It’s maple syrup time again at the Forest Discovery Centre

Demos, tastings, and lots, lots more are available at the annual Bigleaf Maple Syrup Festival

Savour the sights, tastes and smells of the annual Bigleaf Maple Syrup Festival at the BC Forest Discovery Centre on Saturday, Feb. 3 and Sunday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

You can learn how sap is tapped from our local bigleaf maples and turned into syrup that rivals the flavor of any produced in the eastern provinces, while highlighting local producers at the same time.

The BC Forest Discovery Centre has again partnered with the Sapsuckers, a group of local maple syrup producers, to put on this event for the community.

Visitors can explore many facets of maple sugaring in the fun festival atmosphere with live entertainment and the aroma of hot syrup from the evaporator wafting through the air.

Tree-tapping demos, syrup tasting and mini-workshops will occur throughout the day. Interested folks can also purchase start-up kits and other tapping supplies so they can go home and tap their own trees.

And, this festival is one of the few places visitors can sample and purchase Bigleaf Maple Syrup and products so be sure to take advantage of the opportunity of tasting for yourself.

Centre manager Chris Gale and his crew are hoping to attract more than 2,000 this year, topping last year’s disappointing turnout when heavy snow curtailed attendance for many families.

“The snow was really, really bad last year, and it was awfully muddy but this year all the vendors are going to be inside and it will be much better. We started that last year for the first time and we like it a lot and we’ve got space because we are getting ready for our new exhibit. So, most of the inside will be empty and all the vendors will fit in.”

Of course, they’ll still be cooking sap outside.

“Everyone will get a cup of tea with sap in it to taste, and we’ll be going down the trails of course to show people how to tap their trees, but the rest will be indoors,” he said.

While visiting the centre, take in other current museum displays, future plans for Forests Forever, check out the outbuildings, warm up around the fire pits, enjoy a warm beverage and lunch from the concession, and take unlimited train rides on the Green Hornet.

For more information, visit www.bcforestdiscoverycentre.com for all event and membership information.


lexi.bainas@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lake Cowichan paints the town red in style

Just Posted

VIDEO: It’s maple syrup time again at the Forest Discovery Centre

Demos, tastings, and lots, lots more are available at the annual Bigleaf Maple Syrup Festival

Andrew Scheer connects with Valley supporters

Conservative leader sets sights on next election

Arbutus Ridge builds $1.5 million new marina

Old dock a leftover from Expo 1986

Cowichan Capitals miss their chance against Bulldogs

Rather than making up ground, the Caps instead lost two of the three games

Shea broadcasting the need for Heart and Stroke support

“I was losing my speech; I could walk fine but I felt really odd, like I was a little bit drunk.”

Lake Cowichan paints the town red in style

Everyone, it seemed, was there, with lots of folks wearing something red for the occasion.

Victoria Health Show this weekend

Dozens of exhibitors will showcase the latest trends in physical fitness and healthy nutrition

Cowichan Coffee Time: Award winners, good reads and retirement

• Lisa Harding, the 2017 recipient of the David Williams, Q.C. and… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: history, health and homelessness

Canucks Autism Network will be hosting a free screening of Ferdinand

GoFundMe launched to fight oil-tanker moratorium

Chiefs Council says the oil-tanker ban harms Indigenous economic opportunity in northwest B.C.

Trustee says school-naming policies should reflect B.C.’s multiculturalism

Idea stems from Vancouver’s apology for historic discrimination against people of Chinese descent

Group wants more charging stations connecting B.C. communities

Community Energy Association eye idea of stations connecting Kamloops with Haida Gwaii

RCMP recruits ‘deeply afraid’ to speak out about alleged sex abuse: Lawyer

Halifax police spokeswoman Carol McIsaac said force has received 50 complaints from both men, women

Revelstoke man searches for missing plane, couple

Roland Lamarre is spending his own time and money searching for a plane that went missing in November

Most Read

  • Victoria Health Show this weekend

    Dozens of exhibitors will showcase the latest trends in physical fitness and healthy nutrition

  • Lake Cowichan paints the town red in style

    Everyone, it seemed, was there, with lots of folks wearing something red for the occasion.

  • VIDEO: It’s maple syrup time again at the Forest Discovery Centre

    Demos, tastings, and lots, lots more are available at the annual Bigleaf Maple Syrup Festival