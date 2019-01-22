VIDEO: Initiation hockey hosts year-end tourney at the Lake

Everyone enjoys watching the little ones play hockey.

They are so short that even with skates on, their helmets barely top the boards but that’s half the fun.

Lake Cowichan Minor Hockey’s Initiation level players welcomed a variety of visiting teams for a tournament at their own arena on Sunday, Dec. 30.

The kids were enthusiastic, families and other supporters were delighted, and organizers said they were pleased to see everyone celebrating the year end at the rink.



lexi.bainas@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter