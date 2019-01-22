VIDEO: Initiation hockey hosts year-end tourney at the Lake

Everyone enjoys watching the little ones play hockey.

They are so short that even with skates on, their helmets barely top the boards but that’s half the fun.

Lake Cowichan Minor Hockey’s Initiation level players welcomed a variety of visiting teams for a tournament at their own arena on Sunday, Dec. 30.

The kids were enthusiastic, families and other supporters were delighted, and organizers said they were pleased to see everyone celebrating the year end at the rink.


There’s the puck! I’m going to get it! That’s the clear message here. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
Every good hockey player knows that digging it out of the corners is important, too. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
This guy’s got his eyes on the prize: nothin’ but net. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
A small posse of eager Initiation players from both teams takes off after the puck carrier. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
This player is obviously planning for a future with the Kerry Park Islanders junior B team. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
These players have no trouble keeping their sticks close to the ice. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
The goalie plainly thinks the guys will be talking about the puck for a while: he’s gazing around the rink. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
And it’s a breakaway. He’s left the Islanders behind. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
Careful teamwork has brought the puck up ice; now it’s time to aim it at the goal. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
Although these players are small, we have to remember that every big NHL name started out like this. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
When face to face with the goalie remember to keep your cool. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
In a move that looks more like a rugby scrum than a face-off, a coach gathers the players into a pack, then drops the puck among them. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

